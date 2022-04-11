Goodbye brassy hair, hello gorgeous gray — this magical conditioner is a deal not to miss
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
We’ve all gotten pretty good at DIY beauty in the last two years and, even as things open up, there are some tasks we’re still doing at home, like managing our gray hair. While we’re glad to leave trimming our tresses to the professionals, routine maintenance is easy enough to do at home with the right products — thanks to Amazon, you can get them in just a few clicks. Shoppers who like to keep their gray locks looking bright say the must-have product to make it happen is Bold Uniq’s Purple Conditioner.
You can try it out a bit faster if you have Amazon Prime because you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Why purple conditioner?
Bold Uniq’s Purple Conditioner is designed to minimize brassiness in gray and blonde hair. But what’s different about this formula, in particular, is that you don’t have to use it along with purple shampoo to get the brightening benefits. Purple shampoo is typically used as a toner to neutralize yellowing and brassiness in light-colored and gray hair, while the conditioner nourishes hair. Bold Uniq’s Purple Conditioner, however, contains violet pigments to cancel out any yellowing and brassy tones on its own and also boasts nourishing oils that leave behind soft, frizz-free strands.
Neutralize brassiness
One Amazon shopper wasn’t expecting such great results, saying “I purchased the Bold Uniq to try on my gray hair as the gray was full and had a lot of yellow highlights. I used it the day that I received it. I was surprised how much I liked it. It was easy to put on my hair as the thickness was just right. My granddaughter came over and she noticed it right away. She was amazed at how soft...my hair was.”
Soft, silky hair
In addition to brilliant curls, another satisfied shopper likes how it makes her hair feel, saying, “I have high and lowlights on graying hair, and have well water with a high iron content at my house. Even with a complicated water treatment system my hair always looked brassy...but not after using this! Plus it made coarse, curly hair so soft!”
Color transitioning
If you have dark hair and are starting to gray, a raving reviewer claims it helps make the transition prettier. She adds, “As someone who is graying at a young age I went to a lighter color hair. My dark hair pulls red and turns yellow. This would lead to frequent trips to the hair salon. The conditioner helps tone the colors down and blend my grays. Love it!”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $320 (was $470), amazon.com
Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K Smart TV, $1,098 (was $1,600), amazon.com
LG OLED C1 Series 65inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,696 (was $2,500), amazon.com
TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV, $450 (was $800), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $99 (was $160), amazon.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $170 (was $230), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $372(was $400), amazon.com
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $30 (was $60), amazon.com
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker, $146 (was $180), amazon.com
JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones, $80 (was $100), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, $180 (was $230), amazon.com
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $180 (was $250), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse, $78 (was $130), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $83 with on-page coupon (was $150), amazon.com
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for PlayStation 5, $30 (was $60), amazon.com
Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard, $80 (was $120), amazon.com
Just Dance 2022 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
Facebook Portal, $67 (was $179), amazon.com
Honeywell Home RTH9585WF1004 Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat, $126 (was $169), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $160 (was $220), amazon.com
Samsung 90 + CS Bundle Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum, $700 (was $799), amazon.com
Eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $200), amazon.com
Shark ZU881 DuoClean, $300 (was $430), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Joggers, $17 (was $29), amazon.com
Belongsci V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Kranda Women's Round Neck Flutter Sleeve Smocked Maxi Dress, $42 (was $50), amazon.com
Crocs Women's Crocband Flip Flops, $25 (was $30), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Master Maison Authentic 8-inch Damascus Steel Chef Knife, $75 (was $115), amazon.com
Bamboo Cheese Board Charcuterie Board Set With Cutlery, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Master Maison Authentic 8-inch Damascus Steel Chef Knife, $110 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com
Mixology Bartender Kit, $37 (was $80), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Booty Wipes for Women, $24 (was $30), amazon.com
Exfoliating Brush For Razor Bumps and Ingrown Hair Treatment, $10 (was $14), amazon.com
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set, $8 with on-page coupon (was $16), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
downluxe Lightweight Solid Queen Comforter Set, $51 (was $90), amazon.com
Mellanni Queen Sheets, $37 (was $50), amazon.com
Utopia Bedding Gusseted Pillow 2-pack, $26 (was $37), amazon.com
Madison Park Aubrey Queen Size Bed Comforter Set Bed In A Bag, $160 with on-page coupon (was $396), amazon.com
Jellymoni 100 Percent Natural Cotton 3-piece Striped Duvet Cover Set, $52 (was $74), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
White Noise Sound Machine, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Bike, $160 with on-page coupon (was $190), amazon.com
Garden Kneeler And Stool, $47 (was $70), amazon.com
Fitness Reality X-Class Light Commercial Multi-Workout Abdominal/Hyper Back Extension Bench, $130 (was $199), amazon.com
Even Naturals Premium Mosquito Head Net Mesh, $7 (was $9), amazon.com
Flexi Hose Front Adjustable Trigger Nozzle with Slip Resistant Grip, $13 (was $18), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.