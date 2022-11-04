Deal ends soon! This HEPA air purifier produces 'immediate results' — on sale for $50

Before you read this, take a slow, deep inhalation through the nose and gently exhale through the mouth. Again, slowly in and out...Relaxing, yes? But if you stop to imagine all the contaminants — bacteria, allergens, pollutants, pet dander, odors — floating around in your air space, do those cleansing breaths begin to feel a bit less, well, cleansing? Apologies if that killed your calm. It may comfort you to know air purifiers are becoming more affordable and effective these days. And one little workhorse, in particular, has caught our eye, thanks to its modern design, small footprint and low price on HSN: The Pure Essentials PureZone Halo HEPA Air Purifier.

The PureZone Halo is usually $100, but HSN has knocked 50% off with its sale price of $50. With free shipping, you’ll save even more. And with HSN's generous FlexPay option, you can even divide the tab into five interest-free installments of just $10. New to HSN? First-time buyers can take advantage of a coupon that'll get you an extra $20 off your purchase of $40 or more; just add the code HSN2022 at checkout.

As I live and breathe! The PureZone Halo HEPA Air Purifier is just $60! (Photo: Pure Enrichment)

Small but mighty

Measuring just over 10 inches in diameter, the PureZone Halo purifier is designed for smaller spaces of up to 100 square feet (such as an office, dorm or bedroom), and it's perfectly sized for a desk or bedside table. The HEPA filter works to capture 99.97% of tiny particles that pass through, keeping dust and odor out of your face while you work, sleep and just breathe.

"Compact but packs a punch!" says one happy shopper. "Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, but it works. As other reviews noted, air is crisper and cleaner."

Another fan found "immediate results the first night! Normally I wake up stuffy and go straight to the bathroom to wash my face and blow my nose, but not now! I set up my Halo a couple of hours before bed and just walking into the bedroom I noticed how different the air felt. Not only did I sleep more soundly, I woke up breathing perfectly fine! Super impressed."

Captures dander and pet hair

One shopper with four dogs called this a "must-have for pet owners," adding that "we can already see the dust it has been collecting, so we know it is working."

Nighty-night: The PureZone Halo features a soft nightlight and a sleep mode. (Photo: Pure Enrichment)

Respiratory relief

The PureZone Halo works day and night to cleanse irritants from the air indoors. HSN customers with respiratory health issues report that it is noticeably improving their symptoms:

"I have asthma and difficultly sleeping," said one user. "Since I have been using the PureZone air purifier I have been sleeping comfortably."

Another added: "Love it. I have COPD and this...is really helping me; I can breathe much better. So grateful to HSN for FlexPay."

Still have questions about the PureZone purifier? Check out HSN's helpful demo to see it in action.

