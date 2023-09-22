'Ended up buying three': This humidifier with 80K perfect reviews is down to its lowest price ever
What is it?
It's finally sweater weather! But with that glorious crisp air also comes dry skin, allergy-induced stuffiness and other irritants that get in the way of a good night's sleep. That's where a trusty humidifier comes in — it adds much-needed moisture to dry indoor air. And we've found a great one at a killer price: The Pure Enrichment MistAire, one of Amazon's most popular and highly rated models, is on sale for just $33 when you use the on-page coupon.
Nearly 80,000 shoppers love this humidifier because it helps them conk out dreamily and wake up refreshed. Also refreshing: the extra $7 off when you click the on-page coupon.
Why is it a good deal?
Humidifiers as highly rated as this would typically run you more than $80. Sometimes way more. And though, by comparison, the MistAire's regular $50 price tag is already a steal, the double discount brings it down to its lowest price ever.
Why do I need this?
If you wake up in the mornings with a stuffy nose, cough or scratchy throat, your home's bone-dry air (often thanks to your heating system) is a likely culprit. A humidifier might help with those symptoms.
The Pure Enrichment MistAire — with its 1.7-liter tank — is the perfect size for an average-sized bedroom. And it's also extremely simple to use: All you have to do is fill its tank with water, turn the 360-degree rotating nozzle in the direction you desire, choose your speed setting and you're good to go. The MistAire can moisturize the air for up to 25 hours at a time. Another nice touch: The water tank is clear, so you can see when you're running low, and it will automatically shut off when the reservoir is empty.
What reviewers say
"I don't know how I lived without this humidifier for so long," said this satisfied snoozer. "It's the perfect size for my bedroom and it lives up to all the statements made in the description. It's quiet, and effective. And I only have to fill it up once each evening, and it does its job for up to 10 hours. I already feel the difference and wake up feeling more refreshed. I don't even need to sleep with my nasal strips anymore!"
Shoppers also love how quiet it is. One three-peat customer wrote, "Works perfectly well. I ended up buying three, one for each bedroom. The positive effects were felt the following morning! No complaints from me or my family. The night-light is a great touch as well."
Others point out its indispensability when the temps drop. "It's super quiet and lasts all through the night," wrote one. "During these dry winter months, the humidifier has been saving my skin. I even feel an improvement in my overall sleep! No longer am I waking up feeling like my skin and mouth are as dry as the desert."
One nit to pick? Some reviewers could do without the MistAire's all-night illumination. "One suggestion is to have an absolutely-no-blue-light option," one wrote. "I need to wear a eye mask so I can sleep."
The double discount on this humidifer brings it to its lowest price ever. We're breathing easier already!
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
