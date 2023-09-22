What is it?

It's finally sweater weather! But with that glorious crisp air also comes dry skin, allergy-induced stuffiness and other irritants that get in the way of a good night's sleep. That's where a trusty humidifier comes in — it adds much-needed moisture to dry indoor air. And we've found a great one at a killer price: The Pure Enrichment MistAire, one of Amazon's most popular and highly rated models, is on sale for just $33 when you use the on-page coupon.

Why is it a good deal?

Humidifiers as highly rated as this would typically run you more than $80. Sometimes way more. And though, by comparison, the MistAire's regular $50 price tag is already a steal, the double discount brings it down to its lowest price ever.

Why do I need this?

If you wake up in the mornings with a stuffy nose, cough or scratchy throat, your home's bone-dry air (often thanks to your heating system) is a likely culprit. A humidifier might help with those symptoms.

The Pure Enrichment MistAire — with its 1.7-liter tank — is the perfect size for an average-sized bedroom. And it's also extremely simple to use: All you have to do is fill its tank with water, turn the 360-degree rotating nozzle in the direction you desire, choose your speed setting and you're good to go. The MistAire can moisturize the air for up to 25 hours at a time. Another nice touch: The water tank is clear, so you can see when you're running low, and it will automatically shut off when the reservoir is empty.

Get one of these and your skin, nose, throat — and wallet — will thank you. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

"I don't know how I lived without this humidifier for so long," said this satisfied snoozer. "It's the perfect size for my bedroom and it lives up to all the statements made in the description. It's quiet, and effective. And I only have to fill it up once each evening, and it does its job for up to 10 hours. I already feel the difference and wake up feeling more refreshed. I don't even need to sleep with my nasal strips anymore!"

Shoppers also love how quiet it is. One three-peat customer wrote, "Works perfectly well. I ended up buying three, one for each bedroom. The positive effects were felt the following morning! No complaints from me or my family. The night-light is a great touch as well."

Others point out its indispensability when the temps drop. "It's super quiet and lasts all through the night," wrote one. "During these dry winter months, the humidifier has been saving my skin. I even feel an improvement in my overall sleep! No longer am I waking up feeling like my skin and mouth are as dry as the desert."

One nit to pick? Some reviewers could do without the MistAire's all-night illumination. "One suggestion is to have an absolutely-no-blue-light option," one wrote. "I need to wear a eye mask so I can sleep."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Hotor Car Trash Can $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $24 with coupon See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator $34 $45 Save $11 See at Amazon

Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter $100 $125 Save $25 See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter $115 $200 Save $85 with coupon See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Lefant Robot Vacuum $100 $399 Save $299 See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum $170 $600 Save $430 with coupon See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $600 Save $490 with coupon See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 $189 $300 Save $111 See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum $100 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $120 $200 Save $80 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum $229 $260 Save $31 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $150 $345 Save $195 See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Staub Petite Ceramic Pumpkin $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set $80 $140 Save $60 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker $74 $100 Save $26 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set $65 $160 Save $95 See at Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine $169 $199 Save $30 See at Amazon

Home

Cozsinoor Queen-Size Pillows, 2-Pack $25 $50 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Stardrops the Pink Stuff $5 $6 Save $1 See at Amazon

Softlife Rug (4 x 5.3 Feet) $20 $40 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Candle $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $17 Save $7 See at Amazon

Coogam Halloween Bats Decorations, 60 Pieces $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Ticonn Extra-Large Moving Bags, 6-Pack $27 $50 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow $76 $119 Save $43 See at Amazon

AquaDance 7" Rainfall Showerhead $35 $46 Save $11 See at Amazon

OGHom Clothing Steamer $28 $34 Save $6 See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2 $6 $12 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Goosh 5-Foot Inflatable Ghost $32 $50 Save $18 See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill $99 $179 Save $80 See at Amazon

Jinghong Fall Wreath $18 $30 Save $12 See at Amazon