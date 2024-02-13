'Helps a lot for dry winter nights': This humidifier with 83K five-star ratings is at its lowest price ever
You may love sweater weather, but with crisp winter air comes dry skin, allergy-induced stuffiness and other irritants that get in the way of a good night's sleep. That's where a trusty humidifier comes in: It adds much-needed moisture to dry indoor air. And we've found a great one at a killer price: The Pure Enrichment MistAire, one of Amazon's most popular and highly rated models, is on sale for $30 when you apply the on-page coupon.
More than 83,000 shoppers love this humidifier because it helps them conk out sooner and wake up refreshed. Also refreshing: the extra $10 off when you click the on-page coupon.
Why is it a good deal?
Humidifiers as highly rated as this one typically run more than $80 (and sometimes way more). In comparison, the MistAire's regular $50 price tag is already a steal, and the double discount brings it down to its lowest price ever.
Why do I need this?
If you wake up in the mornings with a stuffy nose, cough or scratchy throat, your home's bone-dry air (often thanks to your heating system) is a likely culprit. A humidifier might help with those symptoms.
The Pure Enrichment MistAire has a 1.7-liter tank, making it an ideal size for an average-sized bedroom. It's also simple to use: All you have to do is fill its tank with water, turn the 360-degree rotating nozzle in the direction you desire, choose your speed setting and you're good to go. The MistAire can moisturize the air for up to 25 hours at a time. Another nice touch: The water tank is clear, so you can see when you're running low, and it will automatically shut off when the reservoir is empty.
What reviewers say
Shoppers rave about this humidifier, which has over 83,000 five-star fans.
"I don't know how I lived without this humidifier for so long," said this satisfied snoozer. "It's the perfect size for my bedroom and it lives up to all the statements made in the description. It's quiet and effective. And I only have to fill it up once each evening, and it does its job for up to 10 hours. I already feel the difference and wake up feeling more refreshed. I don't even need to sleep with my nasal strips anymore."
One three-peat customer wrote, "Works perfectly well. I ended up buying three, one for each bedroom. The positive effects were felt the following morning! No complaints from me or my family. The night-light is a great touch as well."
"It's super quiet and lasts all through the night," wrote another fan. "During these dry winter months, the humidifier has been saving my skin. I even feel an improvement in my overall sleep! No longer am I waking up feeling like my skin and mouth are as dry as the desert."
"Used in my child’s room who has asthma, and it helps a lot for dry winter nights," shared a final reviewer. "Like all humidifiers, it’s a bit of a pain to clean, but I’ve had luck putting a wipe or paper towel inside and swirling and it cleans it out."
The double discount on this humidifier brings it to its lowest price ever. We're breathing easier already.
If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
