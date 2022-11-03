The humidifier with 72,000 perfect five-star ratings is on double discount at Amazon

There’s no shortage of tips and tricks to score a better night’s sleep. From CBD products for sleep to avoiding certain foods before bedtime, to removing screens from the bedroom, the hunt for better shut-eye is endless. Though there’s no miracle product that’ll guarantee a good night’s sleep every night, there are plenty of items you can add to the bedroom that may help you sleep better, including a humidifier. That’s good news for Amazon shoppers because this top-rated humidifier is on sale right now for just $35 when you use the on-page coupon.

Pure Enrichment Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $35 $50 Save $15 More than 72,000 shoppers love this humidifier because it helps them wake up refreshed. Also refreshing: the extra $5 off when you click the on-page coupon. $35 at Amazon

Humidifiers are typically used to add moisture to dry indoor winter air, but they’re also used to prevent dry skin, relieve allergy symptoms and prevent snoring. If you wake up in the mornings with a stuffy nose and cough, a humidifier might help with those symptoms, too. The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier is one of Amazon's most popular models, and it's easy to see why.

All you have to do is fill its 1.7-liter tank with water, turn the 360-degree rotating nozzle in the direction you desire, choose your speed setting, and you're good to go. The MistAire can moisturize the air for up to 25 hours at a time. Even better; the water tank is clear, so you can see when you're running low, and it will automatically shut off when the water level gets too low.

Prevent dry skin, scratchy throats and sinus issues with this popular humidifier. (Photo: Amazon)

It's manufactured with BPA-free materials, so it's safe to use anywhere in the house. Shoppers love how quiet it is and the fact that it has an optional night light function. One three-peat customer wrote, "Works perfectly well. I ended up buying three, one for each bedroom. The positive effects were felt the following morning! No complaints from me or my family. The night light is a great touch as well."

Others say this compact humidifier is great at keeping their skin hydrated even in the harsh winter months. "It's super quiet and lasts all through the night," wrote one. "During these dry winter months, the humidifier has been saving my skin. I even feel an improvement in my overall sleep! No longer am I waking up feeling like my skin and mouth are as dry as the desert."

The large size would normally set you back $50 but can be yours right now for just $35. And there are small and extra-large sizes available that are on sale, too. No matter which model you choose, you should definitely add one to your cart while they are on double discount.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

