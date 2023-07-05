‘Changed my life’: Nab this bestselling anti-thinning hair serum for $10 — it's 60% off

Hair loss doesn’t discriminate — it can affect men and women alike. Plus, as you age, the couple of strands you see in the tub after a shower will turn into clumps, and the part in your hair will start to look more like a highway than a single-car type of deal. While hair loss can happen for any number of reasons — stress, heat styling, chemical damage or even genetics — you can help prevent it. That, of course, starts with the kind of products you use on your precious locks, and more than 3,800 verified Amazon shoppers believe they found the "miracle worker" their hair needs. And right now, it's 60% off!

Amazon Pura D'Or Scalp Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum Revitalizer $10 $25 Save $15 The scalp serum has a tested formula that is packed with niacin, biotin, and argan oil which helps to increase hair's strength and resiliency. $10 at Amazon

The brand behind the bestselling anti-thinning treatment shampoo also has a serum dedicated to helping revitalize the scalp and help with hair thinning and loss — and it’s on sale. The Pura D’Or Hair Thinning Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum Revitalizer is marked down to just $10 — a whopping 60% off the original price of $25.

The serum is a potent blend of 15 active ingredients, including niacin, biotin, argan oil and antioxidants, all of which work together to detox the scalp and nourish hair from root to tip. Caffeine, catalase and cayenne help energize your scalp and locks, while amla, tea tree, kahai seed, sacha inchi seed and bilberry seed work together to relieve dryness and itchiness. DHT blockers tackle scalp acne, plus apple stem cells amp up the volume.

Pura D'Or's anti-thinning hair serum helps to reduce breakage and dullness with just a few drops. (Photo: Amazon)

Just apply on damp hair after you get out of the shower, and style as usual. Don’t rinse it out: Despite the ultra-potent cocktail of ingredients, it’s still gentle enough for daily use.

Plenty of shoppers rave about the hair serum. "Changed my life!" one shopper shared. "I have had dry scalp for 3 years. Have tried absolutely everything and nothing has worked (spent hundreds on different products recommended by my hair stylist and nada) was so embarrassing. Two weeks after using this product it was gone! Have been using for close to six months and it hasn’t returned."

Reviewers also love how the product helped with itch and scalp dryness. "I suffer from dry, itchy scalp," another reviewer explained. "I have tried numerous products to try and help, but never felt like they fixed the problem. After one wash, my scalp feels amazing. It feels moisturized, and it doesn’t itch! Great product!!"

"My hair has thinned out and is breaking due to medications and probably hormones? Idk. But after using this for a solid six months, I can honestly say it has significantly lessened my hair loss and breakage,” one reviewer reported. “It also livens up my curls and doesn’t weigh my hair down, which I’m surprised by. I don’t wash my hair every day, so I’m able to spray some on my dry hair, and it doesn’t feel sticky or gross.”

