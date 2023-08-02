10,000+ Amazon shoppers swear by this TikTok-famous stain remover — and it's just $12

How many beloved pieces of clothing, furniture and linens have you had to bid adieu to after getting sauce, blood, oil or ink on them? We've all had to part ways with prized items that were ruined this way — but not anymore! If you spend time on TikTok, you might have seen this Puracy Stain Remover come across your feed, but if not, let us enlighten you: This "miracle in a bottle" has taken the app by storm, thanks to its effectiveness on pretty much any spot you could imagine. It's made with plant-based ingredients rather than harsh chemicals, and at just $12? It's a steal!

Puracy Stain Remover Spray $12

If you want to see the Puracy Stain Remover in action, there are plenty of TikTok before and after videos that'll show you just how well it works. It's especially popular with parents who are constantly washing their kids' stained clothes, but it works just as well for adults who have a bad habit of wearing white shirts whenever pizza night rolls around. Or who live in carpeted homes with cats. Or who own white sofas. Or — you get the idea.

What sets this hypoallergenic oil cleaner apart from the rest is that it's made of 98.95% natural enzymes and doesn't contain sulfates, ammonia, petrochemicals, dye or bleach. In fact, it was formulated to be gentle enough for sensitive skin — another reason parents love washing their childrens' clothing with it. The fact that it works so well given that it's free of headache-inducing chemicals is pretty impressive. No wonder TikTok loves it!

Puracy is safe to use on any material that can get wet, and for new stains, all you do is spray some product onto the area you're targeting, let it sit for 15 minutes and throw it in the wash. With older stains, you'll want to massage the cleaner in with a soft brush and wait at least eight hours (or up to several days) before washing. The process might need to be repeated to completely remove the stain, but hey, if it saves you from having to buy a new throw blanket every time the dog treats it like a pee pad, it's worth it.

Blood and sweat causing you tears? Puracy Stain Remover to the rescue! (Photo: Amazon)

In addition to being a bonafide TikTok hit, Puracy Stain Remover has impressed over 10,000 Amazon customers — so much so, that they took the time to give it a perfect five-star rating.

"I am that idiot who spent $98 on a long-sleeved T-shirt at Disney World and then proceeded to cook dinner while wearing it," shared a relieved reviewer. "No other stain remover could touch the oil stains, but one shot of this and they were gone! I can’t wait to try it on other shirts that I’ve ruined … and maybe invest in an apron."

"I tried several products to remove old sweat stains from golf shirts and none of them worked," wrote another five-star fan. "I tried this as a last effort before disposing [of] them. It says for tough stains, wait at least eight hours after treating before washing. I waited a day. All stains are gone! Fantastic product!"

"I wish I had photos to prove it, but I have gotten out so many stains with this spray, it’s unbelievable!" exclaimed an excited enthusiast. "Old stains, new stains, even stains OxiClean couldn’t touch … I thought so many things of mine (table cloths, pants, sweaters, pillowcases, etc.) were goners, but this spray is a game-changer. Hot sauce, wine, strawberry juice, marker ... And other who-knows-what old stains GONE."

