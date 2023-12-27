The Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser Makes Anyone’s Home Smell Wonderful



Buying a gift takes special consideration. And we’ve all been on both sides of the exchange, whether it’s gone well or not so well. You know when the wrapping paper comes off whether a present is a winner. In our Gifted & Approved series, we tell the stories of those winners, the best presents our editors have either given or received. We hope they provide a little inspiration and advice as you go about your holiday shopping and gift search.

We’ve all been here – you walk into your home after being away for a few days and think, Oh my gosh, is that what my house smells like to other people? If you’re lucky (or you don’t have pets or children), you’re pleasantly surprised. If you’re like the rest of us, you take a few big whiffs and say to yourself, “I need to buy some new candles.”

I started discussing this conundrum with my mom. I mentioned wanting my home to smell more appealing without introducing VOCs (volatile organic compounds) into the air and without endangering my 2-year-old and 3-year-old with open flames. The following week, a Pura 4 smart fragrance diffuser showed up in my mailbox ℅ mama.

Using the Pura app, I’m able to completely control and customize the scent in my home. I can choose different intensities for different days of the week and different times of day. And with a subscription to Pura’s scents, I’ve set up deliveries to arrive every four weeks with two new fragrances (since there are two bays in each device). I run one each morning and night and the other on a low intensity all day while I work from home. In October, I used Capri Blue’s Pumpkin Dulce and LAFCO New York’s White Maple Bourbon. In November, I used the limited edition Holiday scent by Nest New York and the Becki Owens Vanilla Berry. And in December, I’m using Capri Blue’s Crystal Pines (smells like a fresh cut Christmas tree to enhance the scent of my own real tree) and Thymes Gingerbread. Over the summer, I rotated between a few different tropical, fruity, and citrusy-sugar scents.

And this is just my upstairs diffuser.

I’m so obsessed with the variety of scents — and the seemingly never-ending limited edition and new scents — that I installed a second Pura in my basement. I stick to clean and fresh fragrances in that space and love how, as you move between the floors in my home, you experience an olfactory journey of sorts.

Pura claims each fragrance bottle lasts at least 120 hours (or, 30 days at four hours a day/per vial). I run my two vials 8 hours a day since I work from home, and each bottle lasts a full month if I set them on medium or low intensity. I turn them up to high when we have guests over, just to amp up the compliments on how good my home smells.

Each vial costs between $11 and $18 — but if you subscribe, they’re discounted by 20-30%. And even more importantly, if you just know you’re going to love the Pura, you can get the device for free by subscribing to two scents for 6 months.

Aside from the massive variety of clean, environmentally friendly scents Pura offers, the brand only works with cruelty-free companies and upholds a standard of fair wages internally and with partners.

Oh, and each device has a night light. How great is that?

