Hair loss doesn’t discriminate — it can affect men and women alike. While hair loss can happen for any number of reasons — stress, heat styling, chemical damage or even genetics — you can help prevent it. That, of course, starts with the kind of products you use on your precious locks, and over 3,700 Amazon shoppers believe they found the miracle worker their hair needs — Pura D’Or Hair Thinning Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum Revitalizer, which is marked down to just $19.

What’s in it?

Pura D'Or, the brand behind Amazon’s best-selling anti-thinning treatment shampoo, has created this serum with a potent blend of 15 active ingredients, including niacin, biotin, argan oil and antioxidants, to detox the scalp and nourish hair from root to tip. Caffeine, catalase and cayenne help energize your scalp and locks, while amla, tea tree, kahai seed, sacha inchi seed and bilberry work together to relieve dryness and itchiness. DHT blockers tackle scalp acne, plus apple stem cells amp up the volume.

Just apply on damp hair after you get out of the shower, and style as usual. Don’t rinse it out: Despite the ultra-potent cocktail of ingredients, it’s still gentle enough for daily use.

Prepare for full, healthy locks with minimal effort. (Photo: Amazon)

Hair loss

"My hair stopped falling out. I was losing hair in bunches every time I would comb, brush or wash my hair," wrote one. "Within a week of using the serum, I started feeling the difference. Although I do not see any new growth yet, I hope my hair will improve with time. It is easy to use, doesn't make hair oily and has a mild neutral kind of smell. Highly recommend it!"

Dryness

Reviewers also love how the product helped with itch and scalp dryness. “I really like the natural ingredients and smell. This doesn't have too strong a smell like other products. It's gentle both on the scalp and hair. After using this, the inflammation due to dryness on my scalp disappeared. I like the structure of the bottle, too. It's very easy to use and never messes up around," said another.

Hairline help

Multiple shoppers also can’t get enough of how the product helps reduce hair loss around the hairline.

"This serum is growing back my edges!! I have tried other products with little or no results. This took about three weeks to see progress with hair coming back where there was none," one reviewer gleefully reported. "Now my hairline is filling in and the hair is getting longer and thicker after a couple of months of every day use. The smell is nice and the serum leaves my hair soft with a nice sheen. Have ordered my second bottle don't want to be without this product!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

