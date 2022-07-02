'This shampoo has changed my life': Amazon's anti-thinning bestseller is on sale for July 4th
It's July 4th weekend, and it's the time of year you want to look your best. You've hit the gym in preparation for this season — but are you feeling good about your hair?
It’s no secret that hair loss affects everyone. Men and women alike are susceptible to it, and with age, it can go from a few hairs here and there (which is totally normal) to clumps of precious locks circling your shower drain daily. We tend to shed in cycles, even more so in the summer months with the heat and sweat and constantly putting your hair up.
Factors that cause this damage range from stress and hot styling tools to more serious diagnoses linked to illnesses. Either way, we’d all like to prevent hair loss, and according to thousands of Amazon buyers, one shampoo can help with that.
Pura D’or Original Gold Label Anti-Hair Thinning Shampoo is one of Amazon's top-selling "hair regrowth shampoo" and boasts over 13,000 perfect five-star reviews. And it’s on sale for just $30 for July 4th!
The Pura D'or formula is made with a blend of 17 active herbal ingredients, including nettle extract, saw palmetto and argan oil, to name a few. It also includes biotin, an essential nutrient that helps promote thickness, and niacin, which helps to improve scalp health.
“This shampoo has changed my life,” raved a happy customer. “My hair was falling out at a rate of 100-plus hairs in the shower, and after about a month or two of use (it's been about four months now), I only lose 10- to-30-ish in the shower. Yay! My hairdresser said my hair looked thick. Also smells amazing and makes your hair soft.”
Don’t expect a miracle overnight, but after reading reviews, you’re going to want to give this a chance.
“I was a bit skeptical about all of the claims with this product and gave myself a few months before I wrote a review,” explained another. “This product delivers. My hair loss has diminished tremendously. Probably about a fraction of hair loss compared to a few months ago and my hair is full and shiny. Very happy with the product. At first, it seemed pricey, but the product goes a long way and is healthy for my body. I highly recommend giving this shampoo a try. Very worthwhile investment.”
A happier scalp
Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp, and for some customers, the sensitive shampoo helped to balance out troubled, oily scalps.
"After having three kids and turned 28 my hair and scalp freaked out," said one convert. "I live in the desert with extreme dry weather and I have oily scalp. I started having dandruff, itching, my hair was falling way more than usual, and all of the sudden, I had bald spots. I've tried everything. Dandruff shampoo, hair masks, home remedies, all shampoos, including all the ones with tea tree oil, not washing my hair every day, I spent money and time. I found this ... and Oh My God!!! Noticed a difference from the first wash. ... My hair stopped falling like crazy, the itching stopped from the first use, no more dandruff after the third use, my hair is not weak anymore so my hair is long and healthy, ... definitely full, I don't have bald spots anymore and it grows fast and healthy. I've been using it for about nine months."
Hello, volume
“So far, so good! I have only been using this product for a month, but I love how my hair feels. I can tell that my hair has much more volume and does not get as oily as before,” explained a happy customer.
Slows hair loss
It may not put an end to hair loss, but Pura D’or shampoo can certainly help — and it’s worth the splurge, according to satisfied buyers who are now longtime users.
“This product definitely reduced my hair thinning and loss. I've tried many other shampoos to accomplish this prior to trying Pura D’or Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo,” wrote a satisfied user. “This one works for me. It doesn't prevent total hair loss but most definitely slowed it down. At this stage of my life (67 years old), anything that helps slow down hair thinning for me is good. I am happy with the product and would definitely recommend others to use it.”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
