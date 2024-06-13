Pups lead the way in Alliance fundraiser

Coastal Pet Products and Aeonian Brewing Company joined forces on a sunny Saturday to raise funds for Leader Dogs for the Blind. The annual Bark & Brew event includes a 5K walk/run along part of the Iron Horse Trail followed by a fundraiser at Aeonian. Coastal Pet is a longtime supporter of Leader Dogs for the Blind, even sponsoring a pup for a year in advance of its training to work with a visually impaired person. Aeonian played host to raffles and games in a free event for all ages. Leader Dogs, based in Michigan, aims to empower blind or visually impaired people to be able to live independently, with the support of a fully trained companion dog. The pups go through several levels of training, and then are paired up and fully ready to guide their human through daily tasks and even out in the community. To learn more, check out leaderdog.org.

Colin Hendrick, 5, receives a high five from Chomper during the Coastal Pet Products Aeonian Brewing Company Bark & Brew 5K event on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Aeonian Brewery in Alliance.

Coastal Pet Products and Aeonian Brewing Company raised money for Leader Dogs for the Blind on Saturday, June 8, 2024, with the Bark & Brew 5K event in Alliance.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Coastal Pet, Aeonian Bark & Brew boosts Leader Dogs for the Blind