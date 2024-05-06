Puppies needed homes after ‘heartbreaking discovery’ in dumpster. Then came good news

Puppies were rescued from the trash and needed homes — then came good news.

The litter of pups made it to safety after the “heartbreaking discovery.” And now, all four of the babies have been adopted, according to the Triangle Beagle Rescue of North Carolina.

“They were scooped up quickly and they all are getting to know their new families,” the Raleigh-area rescue wrote in a blog post.

The rescue organization also posted the heartwarming update on social media May 5, about a month after the pups came into its care. The siblings had been found in a dumpster in rural Virginia.

“The condition of these puppies was devastating,” the animal organization wrote. “They had scratched and bitten off much of their fur, and their bodies were covered in painful sores.”

The Halifax Dog Squad rescued the dogs, who later arrived at the Triangle Beagle Rescue. As social media users expressed outrage over the pups’ state of neglect, the little ones kicked off their journey toward recovery.

“With the dedication of their loving foster family the puppies started to improve,” the North Carolina rescue wrote. “They started engaging in play and showed less discomfort after just a few baths.”

The pups were named Rocky, Sky, Sweetie and Zuma. They got their names from the children’s cartoon “Paw Patrol,” reportedly to “symbolize a fresh start for these innocent souls in the face of their harrowing past.”

The rescue didn’t share more details about how the puppies ended up in the trash or whether anyone faced charges. But it later posted the joyful news about their adoptions.

“We are happy to announce that all four Paw Patrol puppies, who were found in a dumpster, have found loving forever homes,” the rescue said on Facebook, as it shared photos of the babies with their new owners.

