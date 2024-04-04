Pup in need of home after owner dies in Ohio crash. ‘She was everything to her human’

A sweet, yet anxious, dog has been left without a home after her beloved human was killed in a car crash. Now, a friend is doing everything in his power to make sure the pup finds a good and loving home.

Nancy, a pit bull terrier, is in the care of Evan Brumbaugh, a friend and landlord of Nancy’s human, Richard Coatney, and he’s working overtime taking care of the pup while trying to track down a special person that can take her in.

Brumbaugh explained to WDTN that Nancy seemed very aware that something was wrong following the April 1 accident.

“You could see it in her face when we walked in here that first day. She knew this wasn’t right. Who are these people coming into my home? And it’s not my dad,” Brumbaugh told WDTN.

Brumbaugh posted Nancy’s information on Adopt A Pet and said that she’s good with cats, her shots are up-to-date and that she has special needs because of her skittish nature.

“She was everything to her human dad and she knows something is wrong as dad hasn’t been home since Monday,” Nancy’s post on the website says. “She is used to a fenced in back yard and currently has a doggy door so she can go out when she wants or needs to. We will not let just anyone take her, we do not want to charge any fee but we will have to feel comfortable that you will love and take care of her.”

Brumbaugh explained that he already has four dogs so it’s impossible for him to adopt her himself, but that she’s a sweetheart of a girl and has an “old soul,” so a family with very young children might not work.

He also took to Facebook in an attempt to track down a loving family.

“She was everything to Richard so I must make finding her a safe and happy home (an) absolute priority,” Brumbaugh explained.

Replies flowed in the comment section of the post, with people expressing their condolences and their interest in Nancy.

“This is so sad how this man passed. I just want to say thank you for being a caring landlord especially to an elderly man. You’re very kind,” one person said.

“I hope an older gentleman can step forward and love this poor baby,” another person commented.

“Thank you for watching out for her and being so caring. This is so heartbreaking,” someone wrote.

