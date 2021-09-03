Perfect for fall, this popular pumpkin mask is over 50 percent off: 'My skin has never felt so smooth'

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Your skin will glow after using this pumpkin enzyme face mask. (Photo: QVC)

Ever look in the mirror and notice your skin looks a bit dull and "blah"? Whether the culprit is uneven skin tone, the signs of aging, or just a lackluster complexion, the best way to reveal radiant, smoother skin is to slough away all of that dullness. Sure, you can do that with a gritty scrub, but those can be tough on skin — especially if you are sensitive to physical exfoliators. Chemical exfoliators, on the other hand, are powerful, but the key is to find ones that aren't too harsh on the delicate skin around your face — and we found one that is the best of both worlds.

The Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, on sale for $58 for two at QVC (down from $120, if purchased separately), is a three-in-one powerhouse that exfoliates, peels, and polishes in just one treatment. The pumpkin enzyme helps smooth your skin, alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) acts as a chemical exfoliator and aluminum oxide crystals add a touch of gentle physical exfoliation as well. If you're new to QVC, you get a treat: $10 off with code OFFER.

It's super easy to use, too: Just apply a thin layer to clean skin, and leave on for three to seven minutes. Make sure to rinse thoroughly, and — voilà! — smooth and radiant skin. Use the mask up to two times a week. You can see it in action here.

It's like a pumpkin spice latte in a jar. (Photo: QVC)

"This product is really transformative on your skin," one shopper shared on peterthomasroth.com. "I use RetinA every night... and this product helps my skin clear the dead skin off. I absolutely LOVE it! Leaves my skin feeling so soft and fresh!!" Another reviewer agreed, commenting: "My skin has never felt so smooth and fresh."

An added bonus? It smells ah-mazing. "It’s one of those products you want to eat out of the jar," one reviewer commented. "A little goes a long way so this product will last over a year even if you use it weekly. It's been great using it as a weekly exfoliator. It's pretty strong so I couldn’t use it more than once a week, but that one time is really effective!"

Even if you're a facial fanatic, this is a great swap for you — and it's cheaper than going to a professional. One shopper shared: "Love, love, love!!! I can’t live without this pumpkin enzyme mask! My face feels fresh and clean the way it does after an expensive facial and peel, without leaving my house!"

At $58 (down from $120) this stuff is a steal. You can also opt to break down your payments into five installments of less than $12 — or, you know, a week's worth of coffee.

$58 $120 at QVC

