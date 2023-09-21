Pump the Brakes for MSCHF x Reebok's Wild Pump Omni Zone IX Collab

MSCHF never ceases to peak our interest with its viral designs and its Wild Pump Omni Zone IX collaboration with Reebok is no exception.

Paying tribute to the Pump technology created by Dee Brown in the 1991 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, the Brooklyn-based brand takes its inspiration to heart, decorating the larger-than-life sneaker with mini basketballs -- an instant conversation piece. While some of the bite-sized bouncing balls read "The Pump," the others read "THE MSCHF," representing the collaborative effort. The sneaker employs a "Sunbleached" colorway, alongside a "White/Blue/Orange" iteration.

The former options boasts golden yellow laces, contrasting the pool blue eyelets and inner lining, whereas the grey suede overlays, off-white uppers and "Sunbleached" midsole ground the shoe. The classic "White/Blue/Orange" version welcomes an all-white base with splashes of blue along the tongue and interior with ripe orange detailing.

The silhouette supplies fun in high volumes as MSCHF's favorite word -- "boing" appears throughout the design, featuring an encouraging "Boing Boing" on the heel, as well as "Boing Boing Technology" on the midsole. MSCHF leaves its final stamp with its moniker spread across the outsole.

The MSCHF x Reebok Pump Omni Zone IX will be arriving on September 27 via a 24-hour draw on MSCHF's online store and MSCHF Sneakers app. Each pair is $250 USD.