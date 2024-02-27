Puma Unveils Third Scoot Henderson Signature Shoe in ‘Northern Lights’ Colorway

Puma revealed its third collaboration with NBA rookie Scoot Henderson on Monday, the Scoot Zeros “Northern Lights” sneaker.

The style features standout elements comprised of a retro hot pink, turquoise and black colorway. The shoe is infused with metallic iridescence as well as chromatic components, complimenting the basketball player’s style on and off the court. Additionally, the intense colorway is meant to symbolize Henderson’s personal mantra “O.D.D: Overly Determined to Dominate.”

Scoot Henderson debuts his third signature shoe with Puma — Scoot Zeros “Northern Lights.” Puma

Scoot Zeros “Northern Lights” comes nearly a month after releasing the Scoot Zero x Cheetos sneaker — a collab between Puma and Frito-Lay’s Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. However, the latest sneaker drop more closely resembles his first signature shoe — “Georgia Peach” — which can be considered a softer-toned colorway of the Scoot Zeros “Northern Lights.”

“To me, Zeros symbolizes new beginnings and reminds me that each day we have the opportunity to reset, learn, create, embrace and overcome,” he previously said in a press release. “My signature shoe not only represents a fresh start for me, but I hope it inspires all players to overcome and strive for greatness both on and off the court.

Before teaming up with Puma to release his signature shoe, Henderson released his own colorway for Puma’s All-Pro Nitro over the summer.

Similar to Henderson’s previous signature shoe drops with Puma, the Scoot Zeros “Northern Lights” retails at $100. The latest collab is releasing on Friday via Puma’s website, mobile app and Flagship store, as well as in Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs Sports.

