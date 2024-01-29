PUMA Is Supersizing Its Chunky Suede Silhouette

PUMA's retro Suede silhouette is making a not-so-humble return, this time landing in a brand-new XL size. With Olympic origins and a community of movers behind it, the cult-loved style is back in an even chunkier iteration and all-new colorways.

Drawing inspiration from the nostalgia of the '90s and early 2000s, the new Suede XL takes influence from skateboarding subcultures and basketball crews, arriving in a heavily cushioned silhouette with exaggerated proportions. Crafted with an oversized padded tongue and Formstrip, the new-and-proved Suede features ultra-wide laces in a subtle nod to Y2K skate culture.

Landing in a slew of seasonal new colorways, the shoe includes a pale pink and burgundy iteration alongside a bright pink and navy, followed by bright blue and brown.

Take a closer look at the new kicks above, set to be available in women's, men's and kids' sizing from February 1 via PUMA and select retailers.

