Pulaski County Fair returns for a fourth year

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Located at the North Little Rock River Front Park, the Pulaski County Fair is returning for a fourth year.

This year’s fair features more rides, games, a petting zoo, several food options, live music and a brand-new beer garden.

Arkansas boy using music to heal after dad’s death gets to join Zach Bryan on stage

Marketing Director Susan Prowse said this year will be best one so far as they have more entertainment, more rides and activities for the entire family.

“There is something here for everyone. You can come in the gates and experience the food vendors; we’ve got arts and crafts vendors we’ve got the of course over 20 rides…we’ve got adult rides and kids rides… and we’ve got some new rides this year,” Susan said.

Doors open Friday at 5 p.m. and admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 10.

CALS announces 2024 Six Bridges Book Festival dates

A wristband for unlimited rides can be purchased at a discounted rate of $22 Friday until 4 p.m., and can be purchased at the Little Rock Tourism office.

For more information, visit ThePulaskiCountyFair.net.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.