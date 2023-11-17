Puff Cannabis giving away more than 2,500 free turkeys at 8 Michigan locations
In time for Thanksgiving, the Puff Cann Company will distribute more than 2,500 turkeys at several Michigan locations to those in need.
This is the second turkey giveaway for the Madison Heights-based company. In 2022, Puff Cannabis Company handed out 1,700 turkeys to those in need.
Turkeys will be distributed while supplies last at these Puff Cannabis locations:
Friday
2 Ajax Drive, Madison Heights
44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica
14750 LaPlaisance Rd. Suite 180, Monroe
4305 Portage St., Kalamazoo
Saturday
635 S. State St., Oscoda
1680 Marquette Ave., Bay City
Tuesday
651 Wade Road, Sturgis
1226 S Garfield Ave., Traverse City
The giveaways will start at noon each day.
Founded in 2019 by Justin Elias, Puff Cannabis Company has grown to 12 dispensary locations throughout Michigan with more locations on tap to open in 2024, according to a news release.
“Thanksgiving is a time for families to come together and celebrate. It’s also a time to remember those less fortunate,“ Elias said in a news release.
