Publix selling rare plant at select Florida stores for a limited time

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix shoppers will have a chance to purchase a rare plant for a limited time.

On June 20, Publix announced that certain stores will be selling the rare Thai Constellation Monstera, a rare variation of the Monstera.

According to Grow Jungle, the unique leaf pattern of Thai Constellation Monstera comes from a mutation introduced by a lab in Thailand, although Monsteras are native to the Americas.

However, because of its origins, the plant is typically rare and used to cost hundreds of dollars, although the price has now dropped to an average of $49 across the U.S.

Credit: Publix

Publix’s limited supply of the plants are available in the following metro areas:

Cape Coral, Fla.

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Florida Panhandle

Fort Myers, Fla.

Jacksonville, Fla.

Lakeland, Fla.

Melbourne, Fla.

Ocala, Fla.

Orlando, Fla.

Savannah, Ga.

Tallahassee, Fla.

Tampa, Fla.

However, stores outside of these areas may also see Thai Constellation Monstera in their selections.

