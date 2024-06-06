Publix ice cream truck to visit 7 Florida cities, promote new summer-only flavors

As Florida temps spike, it is vitally important you keep your core temperature cool. Stay out of the sun, stick to places with air conditioning and stay hydrated. Or eat ice cream.

OK, ice cream may not be the healthiest way to stay cool but it's the most fun, and Publix is bringing not only eight limited-time ice cream flavors to their stores but they're sending around an ice cream truck to hit the road at select locations with games, music and, of course, more ice cream.

Florida is missing out on the Kroger chain's free ice cream deal — 50 pints for every minute of sunlight on the summer solstice, 45,000 pints in all — but Floridians can still get in on it with Kroger's delivery service.

What new ice cream flavors are coming to Publix this summer?

According to a release, the new limited-time flavors are:

Chocolate Cookie Quarry: Chocolate ice cream with decadent chocolate cookie crumb swirls and chunks of flavored chocolate sandwich cookies.

Cold Brew Cookies and Crème: Cold brew coffee flavored ice cream with crème filled chocolate cookie pieces throughout.

Lemon Berry Bliss: Lemon crème flavored ice cream with lemonade flavored flakes and blueberry flavored swirls.

Marry Me Strawberry: Strawberry flavored ice cream with ribbons of strawberry flavored sauce, studded with pieces of white chocolate flavored strawberry pecan bark.

Coffee Almond Fudge: Coffee ice cream with a chocolate coffee ribbon and milk chocolate flavored coated almonds.

Caramel Turtle Cheesecake: Cheesecake flavored ice cream swirled with flavored sea salt caramel & milk chocolate caramel turtles, and pecans.

Hula Hula Macadamia: Whipped cream flavored ice cream with ribbons of caramel and macadamia brittle.

Buckeyes & Fudge: Peanut butter ice cream loaded with chocolatey covered peanut butter buckeye candies and swirls of thick fudge.

The flavors will be available in half-gallon sizes at any store through Aug. 30.

Where is the Publix ice cream truck coming?

To promote the new flavors, the Publix ice cream truck will be coming to 10 locations, including seven in Florida:

Nashville, Tennesee : June 19, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Capitol View, 1004 Nelson Merry St.

Greenville, South Carolina : June 21, 3:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Unity Park, 320 S. Hudson St.

Atlanta, Georgia : June 23, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Piedmont Park Farmers Market, 400 Park Dr. NE

Jacksonville, Florida : June 26, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Seawalk Pavilion, 199 Ocean Front N.

Orlando, Florida : June 28, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave.

Lakeland , Florida : June 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Common Ground Park, 1000 E. Edgewood Dr.

Tampa, Florida : June 30, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Sparkman Wharf, 615 Channelside Dr.

St. Pete, Florida : July 4, 4 p.m – 10 p.m at St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave. NE

Fort Lauderdale, Florida : July 6, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Las Olas Beach, 240 Las Olas Cir.

West Palm Beach, Florida: July 7, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Brightline, 501 Evernia St.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Publix launches limited-edition ice cream flavors for summer