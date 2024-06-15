Publix has an ice cream truck, and it’s scooping new flavors for free. How to find it

June is not only the start of hurricane season. It’s when ice cream season starts, too.

In a bit of self-promotion, but one that has our attention, Publix is sending its ice cream truck around the state to introduce eight limited-edition flavors.

The seasonal ice cream is in stores through Aug. 30 in half-gallon containers.

But why wait?

If you want a freebie sample, the Publix truck is hitting the road across Florida for the second straight year. The Lakeland-based supermarket is touring the state, handing out free samples in an old-fashioned way. Talk about spreading good humor.

Look for this Publix ice cream truck in June and July 2024 as staffers will be handing out free scoops of some of the 2024 limited edition flavors. The truck will be in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach on July 6 and 7, respectively.

Where will Publix’s ice cream truck visit Florida?

The Publix ice cream truck plans six stops in Florida, including South Florida. Here’s when and where:

SOUTH FLORIDA

▪ Fort Lauderdale at 240 Las Olas Circle on Las Olas Beach from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 6.

▪ West Palm Beach at the Brightline station, 501 Evernia St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 7.

ELSEWHERE IN FLORIDA

▪ Jacksonville at Seawalk Pavilion, 199 Ocean Front North, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26.

▪ Orlando at Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m June 28.

▪ Lakeland at Common Ground Park, 1000 E. Edgewood Dr., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 29.

▪ Tampa at Sparkman Wharf, 615 Channelside Dr,. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 30.

▪ St. Pete at St. Pete Pier, 600 Second Ave. Northeast, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 4.

These Publix trucks will be rolling through Florida along with stops in Nashville, Greenville and Atlanta in June and July 2024 promoting the Lakeland supermarket chain’s summer ice cream flavors.

Other stops

The Publix truck visits these locales in its other territories before it wends its way to Florida.

▪ Nashville, Tennessee at Capitol View, 1004 Nelson Merry St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19.

▪ Greenville, South Carolina at Unity Park, 220 N. Main St. Suite 500, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 21.

▪ Atlanta, Georgia at Piedmont Park Farmers Market, 400 Park Dr. Northeast, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 23.

What are the new flavors?

Publix rolls out eight limited edition ice cream flavors this summer at its stores in half-gallon size through Aug. 30, 2024.

The ice cream trucks will be sharing many of this season’s new limited edition flavors. You can probably find all of these at your Publix store. Here’s what you’ll find in the 2024 batch:

▪ Chocolate Cookie Quarry: Chocolate ice cream with chocolate cookie crumb swirls and chunks of flavored chocolate sandwich cookies.

▪ Cold Brew Cookies and Crème: Cold brew coffee flavored ice cream with crème-filled chocolate cookie pieces.

▪ Lemon Berry Bliss: Lemon crème flavored ice cream with lemonade flavored flakes and blueberry flavored swirls.

▪ Marry Me Strawberry: Strawberry flavored ice cream with ribbons of strawberry-flavored sauce, studded with pieces of white chocolate-flavored strawberry pecan bark.

▪ Coffee Almond Fudge: Coffee ice cream with a chocolate coffee ribbon and milk chocolate flavored coated almonds.

▪ Caramel Turtle Cheesecake: Cheesecake flavored ice cream swirled with flavored sea salt caramel and milk chocolate caramel turtles and pecans.

▪ Hula Hula Macadamia: Whipped cream-flavored ice cream with ribbons of caramel and macadamia brittle.

▪ Buckeyes & Fudge: Peanut butter ice cream with chocolate-covered peanut butter buckeye candies and swirls of thick fudge.