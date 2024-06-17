Publix ice cream truck coming to Greenville: Here's the scoop on ice cream flavors, schedule

Publix supermarkets are known in the South for its delicious desserts, perfect for any special occasion.

Those who visited the grocery store this month to get their hands on a Father's Day dessert may have noticed the many chocolate drizzled Oreo mousse cakes on display at the bakery, or the Father's Day themed chocolate chip cookies.

With summer starting in June, Publix is keeping up with the holiday and seasonal groove with its newest venture ― an ice cream truck coming to cities in the South.

Greenville will be one of 10 stops on Publix's Southeast Savor the Summer tour. Here's what to know about the tour schedule and limited-edition ice cream flavors.

When is the ice cream truck coming to Greenville?

The Publix ice cream will arrive in Greenville on June 21 at NOMA Square from 5:30-10 p.m. during Main Street Fridays. Summer fun lawn games like corn hole and a life-size Connect Four will also be available next to the ice cream truck, as well as a vintage phone booth.

What ice cream flavors will Publix offer?

Publix will offer seven limited-edition flavors to the public during its Savor the Summer tour:

Limited Edition Lemon Berry Bliss: Lemon crème flavored ice cream with lemonade flavored flakes and blueberry flavored swirls.

Limited Edition Marry Me Strawberry: Strawberry ice cream with ribbons of strawberry flavored sauce, studded with pieces of white chocolate flavored strawberry pecan bark.

Limited Edition Chocolate Cookie Quarry: Chocolate ice cream with decadent chocolate cookie crumb swirls and chunks of flavored chocolate sandwich cookies.

Limited Edition Cold Brew Cookies & Crème: Cold brew coffee flavored ice cream with crème filled chocolate cookie pieces throughout.

Mint Chocolate Chip: Refreshingly cool mint ice cream filled with tasty bits of c

Moose Tracks: Smooth vanilla ice cream packed with peanut butter cups and swirls of famous Moose Tracks fudge.

Lactose Free Vanilla: Vanilla ice cream made with real milk and cream, without the lactose.

The Publix ice cream truck will make one of their 10 national stops on Sunday, July 7 at the Brightline Station in downtown West Palm Beach. They will serving up several of their new limited-edition summer flavors.

Savor the Summer Tour schedule and stops

Wondering where else Publix's ice cream truck is traveling to in the Southeast? Here is the full schedule:

Nashville, Tennessee: June 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Capitol View, 1004 Nelson Merry St.

Greenville, South Carolina: June 21, 5:30-10 p.m. at Unity Park, 220 N. Main St. Suite 500

Atlanta, Georgia: June 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Piedmont Park Farmers Market, 400 Park Drive NE

Jacksonville, Florida: June 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Seawalk Pavilion, 199 Ocean Front N.

Orlando, Florida: June 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave.

Lakeland, Florida: June 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Common Ground Park, 1000 E. Edgewood Drive

Tampa, Florida: June 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Sparkman Wharf, 615 Channelside Drive

St. Pete, Florida: July 4, 4-10 p.m at St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave. NE

Fort Lauderdale, Florida: July 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at TheMKT at Las Olas Oceanside Park, 23000 E. Las Olas Blvd.

West Palm Beach, Florida: July 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Brightline, 501 Evernia St.

Nina Tran covers trending topics for The Greenville News. Reach her via email at ntran@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Publix ice cream truck has Greenville stop summer tour: new flavors