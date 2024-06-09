Public Records: Ross County marriage licenses
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Ross County in May.
Robert Wesley Dray, 55, of Chillicothe, and Rebekah Lynn Halterman, 38, of Chillicothe
Ashley Lynn Hopper, 26,of Frankfort, and Gabriel Thomas Lowe, 27, pf Piketon
Caleb Foster Miller, 33, of Frankfort, and Jenna Renee Hutton, 27, of Frankfort
Geneva Zanndra Williams, 20, of Chillicothe, and David Edward Brown, 20, of Chillicothe
Johnny Mark Mosley, 56, of Chillicothe, and Kathy Ann Hoffman, 51, of Chillicothe
Steven Carl Best, 23, of Chillicothe, and Liliana Marie Faiella, 20, of Fairfield County
Devon Adrienne VanPelt, 24, of Columbiana, and Heidi Fern Martin, 24, of Laurelville
Willaim Jayce Satterfield, 37, of Chillicothe, and Kaitlyn Renee Leanne Allen, 28, of Marietta
Thomas William Lewis, 38, of Chillicothe, and Andrea Lynn Starr, 37, of Chillicothe
Savannah Marie Douglas, 25,of Bainbridge, and Zachary Curtis Henley, 24, of Bainbridge
Alicia Ann May, 31, of Chillicothe, and Joseph Michael Marshall, 38, of Chillicothe
Mary Kathleen Conrad, 52, of Chillicothe, and David Heath Lawson, 47, of Chillicothe
Ronald Eugene Leasure, 35, of Richmondale, and Tori Elaine Sims, 31, of Richmondale
Devin Edward Dearth, 21 of Chillicothe, and Taylor Alexis Arledge, 22, of Chillicothe
Hunter Lee Skaggs, 24 of South Salem, and Angie Lynn Mayse, 23, of South Salem
Joshua Martin Glispie, 46, of Londonderry, and Lori Nicole Barrows, 33, of Londonderry
David Michael Routte, 29, of Washington Court House, and Jennifer Renee Putnam, 27, of Frankfort
Daniel Lee Cook, 40, of Frankfort, and Dawndra Marie Newland, 26, of Frankfort
Hayden Hunter Henthorn, 20, of Portsmouth, and Hannah Louise Balusik, 20, of Chillicothe
Drew Edward Dickerson, 27, of Chillicothe, and Allison Kay Cooke, 25, of Chillicothe
Gerald Alan Leist, 53, of Chillicothe, and Antonette Palera Caballa, 23, of Chillicothe
Anthony Scott Vagnier, 30, of Kingston, and Mallory Hope Rennard, 27, of Kingston
Derrick Tanner Daugherty, 41, of South Salem, and Marcy Lucille Lamphier, 35, of South Salem
Nicholas James Carpenter, 42, of Frankfort, and Rebecca Ann Sandusky, 28, of Frankfort
Tommy Cecil Clemmons, 61, of Bainbridge, and Ashley Marie McComis, 35, of Bainbridge
Levi Cruise Crowe, 27, of Chillicothe, and Amanda Sue Branscom, 37, of Chillicothe
Casey Clyde Millard, 38, of Chillicothe, and Austinee Kay Carey, 31, of Chillicothe
Corbin James Walter, 29, of Waverly, and Jessica Nicole Dove, 29, of Waverly
Nathan Allen Kidder, 29, of Chillicothe, and Toni Corrine Allison, 31, of Chillicothe
Kevin Lee Kennedy, 52, of Chillicothe, and Catherine Ryan Smith, 35, of Chillicothe
Michael John Ivosevic, 63, of Pennsylvania, and Connie Lee Henley, 61, of Chillicothe
Samuel Adam Wireman, 42, of Chillicothe, and Julionna Lynne Hammond, 41, of Chillicothe
Jullian Joseph Salerno, 32, of Saint Louis, and Kennedee Laine Nott, 27,of Saint Louis
Zachariah Layton Stephens, 25, of South Salem, and Destiny Joy Penwell, 26, of South Salem
Ricky Edwin Swanson, 61, of Chillicothe, and Anita Lynn Valenzuela, 57, of Chillicothe
Tyler Lee Lewis, 24, of Chillicothe, and Brittany Lynn DeMent, 23, of Chillicothe
Maxwell Christian Litter, 30, of Chillicothe, and Abigail rose Bates, 30, of Chillicothe
Aaron Lamar Knapp, 42, of Bainbridge, and Stevie Jo Thoroughman Taylor, 34, of Bainbridge
Travis Marland Price, 34, of Chillicothe, and Adrianna Nicole Tyler, 24, of Chillicothe
Matthew Adam Collier, 31, of Chillicothe, and Aubrey Marea Starr, 29, of Chillicothe
Cree Sierra Stulley, 22, of Chillicothe, and Carson Lee Long, 22, of Chillicothe
Morgan Ruth Elizabeth Sites, 28, of Utah, and Trent William Allen, of Utah
Michael David Mash, 46, of Chillicothe, and Natalie Gail Stanley, 40, of Chillicothe
Benjamin Michael Frost, 36, of Chillicothe, and Bailey Lorraine Mosley, 27, of Chillicothe
Christopher Layton Knisely, 39 of Bainbridge, and Tabbetha Lee Johnson, 40, of Bainbridge
Sarah Verba Uhrig, 26, of Chillicothe, and Rajesh Vemula, 28, of Cleveland
Chloe Dione Rains, 23, of Chillicothe, and Douglas Alan Eastes, 24, of Chillicothe
Kodi Scott Hughes, 32, of Chillicothe, and Melissa Sue Butcher, 40, of Chillicothe
Tavaras Antonio Martin, 45, of Chillicothe, and Pat Wilma Alberta Varney, 49, of Chillicothe
Amanda Lynn Sinnock, 35, of Chillicothe, and Joshua Adam Patrick, 41, of Chillicothe
Tamela Jean Kuntz, 35, of Kingston, and Matthew Daniel Wiles, 36, of Kingston
Scott Andrew Miller, 23, of Colorado, and Josie Kay Tornberg, 22, of Virginia
This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Public Records: Ross County marriages May 2024