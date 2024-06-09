Public Records: Ross County marriage licenses

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Ross County in May.

Robert Wesley Dray, 55, of Chillicothe, and Rebekah Lynn Halterman, 38, of Chillicothe

Ashley Lynn Hopper, 26,of Frankfort, and Gabriel Thomas Lowe, 27, pf Piketon

Caleb Foster Miller, 33, of Frankfort, and Jenna Renee Hutton, 27, of Frankfort

Geneva Zanndra Williams, 20, of Chillicothe, and David Edward Brown, 20, of Chillicothe

Johnny Mark Mosley, 56, of Chillicothe, and Kathy Ann Hoffman, 51, of Chillicothe

Steven Carl Best, 23, of Chillicothe, and Liliana Marie Faiella, 20, of Fairfield County

Devon Adrienne VanPelt, 24, of Columbiana, and Heidi Fern Martin, 24, of Laurelville

Willaim Jayce Satterfield, 37, of Chillicothe, and Kaitlyn Renee Leanne Allen, 28, of Marietta

Thomas William Lewis, 38, of Chillicothe, and Andrea Lynn Starr, 37, of Chillicothe

Savannah Marie Douglas, 25,of Bainbridge, and Zachary Curtis Henley, 24, of Bainbridge

Alicia Ann May, 31, of Chillicothe, and Joseph Michael Marshall, 38, of Chillicothe

Mary Kathleen Conrad, 52, of Chillicothe, and David Heath Lawson, 47, of Chillicothe

Ronald Eugene Leasure, 35, of Richmondale, and Tori Elaine Sims, 31, of Richmondale

Devin Edward Dearth, 21 of Chillicothe, and Taylor Alexis Arledge, 22, of Chillicothe

Hunter Lee Skaggs, 24 of South Salem, and Angie Lynn Mayse, 23, of South Salem

Joshua Martin Glispie, 46, of Londonderry, and Lori Nicole Barrows, 33, of Londonderry

David Michael Routte, 29, of Washington Court House, and Jennifer Renee Putnam, 27, of Frankfort

Daniel Lee Cook, 40, of Frankfort, and Dawndra Marie Newland, 26, of Frankfort

Hayden Hunter Henthorn, 20, of Portsmouth, and Hannah Louise Balusik, 20, of Chillicothe

Drew Edward Dickerson, 27, of Chillicothe, and Allison Kay Cooke, 25, of Chillicothe

Gerald Alan Leist, 53, of Chillicothe, and Antonette Palera Caballa, 23, of Chillicothe

Anthony Scott Vagnier, 30, of Kingston, and Mallory Hope Rennard, 27, of Kingston

Derrick Tanner Daugherty, 41, of South Salem, and Marcy Lucille Lamphier, 35, of South Salem

Nicholas James Carpenter, 42, of Frankfort, and Rebecca Ann Sandusky, 28, of Frankfort

Tommy Cecil Clemmons, 61, of Bainbridge, and Ashley Marie McComis, 35, of Bainbridge

Levi Cruise Crowe, 27, of Chillicothe, and Amanda Sue Branscom, 37, of Chillicothe

Casey Clyde Millard, 38, of Chillicothe, and Austinee Kay Carey, 31, of Chillicothe

Corbin James Walter, 29, of Waverly, and Jessica Nicole Dove, 29, of Waverly

Nathan Allen Kidder, 29, of Chillicothe, and Toni Corrine Allison, 31, of Chillicothe

Kevin Lee Kennedy, 52, of Chillicothe, and Catherine Ryan Smith, 35, of Chillicothe

Michael John Ivosevic, 63, of Pennsylvania, and Connie Lee Henley, 61, of Chillicothe

Samuel Adam Wireman, 42, of Chillicothe, and Julionna Lynne Hammond, 41, of Chillicothe

Jullian Joseph Salerno, 32, of Saint Louis, and Kennedee Laine Nott, 27,of Saint Louis

Zachariah Layton Stephens, 25, of South Salem, and Destiny Joy Penwell, 26, of South Salem

Ricky Edwin Swanson, 61, of Chillicothe, and Anita Lynn Valenzuela, 57, of Chillicothe

Tyler Lee Lewis, 24, of Chillicothe, and Brittany Lynn DeMent, 23, of Chillicothe

Maxwell Christian Litter, 30, of Chillicothe, and Abigail rose Bates, 30, of Chillicothe

Aaron Lamar Knapp, 42, of Bainbridge, and Stevie Jo Thoroughman Taylor, 34, of Bainbridge

Travis Marland Price, 34, of Chillicothe, and Adrianna Nicole Tyler, 24, of Chillicothe

Matthew Adam Collier, 31, of Chillicothe, and Aubrey Marea Starr, 29, of Chillicothe

Cree Sierra Stulley, 22, of Chillicothe, and Carson Lee Long, 22, of Chillicothe

Morgan Ruth Elizabeth Sites, 28, of Utah, and Trent William Allen, of Utah

Michael David Mash, 46, of Chillicothe, and Natalie Gail Stanley, 40, of Chillicothe

Benjamin Michael Frost, 36, of Chillicothe, and Bailey Lorraine Mosley, 27, of Chillicothe

Christopher Layton Knisely, 39 of Bainbridge, and Tabbetha Lee Johnson, 40, of Bainbridge

Sarah Verba Uhrig, 26, of Chillicothe, and Rajesh Vemula, 28, of Cleveland

Chloe Dione Rains, 23, of Chillicothe, and Douglas Alan Eastes, 24, of Chillicothe

Kodi Scott Hughes, 32, of Chillicothe, and Melissa Sue Butcher, 40, of Chillicothe

Tavaras Antonio Martin, 45, of Chillicothe, and Pat Wilma Alberta Varney, 49, of Chillicothe

Amanda Lynn Sinnock, 35, of Chillicothe, and Joshua Adam Patrick, 41, of Chillicothe

Tamela Jean Kuntz, 35, of Kingston, and Matthew Daniel Wiles, 36, of Kingston