Public Records: Ross County marriage licenses

Heather Sevigny, Chillicothe Gazette
·4 min read

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Ross County in May.

  • Robert Wesley Dray, 55, of Chillicothe, and Rebekah Lynn Halterman, 38, of Chillicothe

  • Ashley Lynn Hopper, 26,of Frankfort, and Gabriel Thomas Lowe, 27, pf Piketon

  • Caleb Foster Miller, 33, of Frankfort, and Jenna Renee Hutton, 27, of Frankfort

  • Geneva Zanndra Williams, 20, of Chillicothe, and David Edward Brown, 20, of Chillicothe

  • Johnny Mark Mosley, 56, of Chillicothe, and Kathy Ann Hoffman, 51, of Chillicothe

  • Steven Carl Best, 23, of Chillicothe, and Liliana Marie Faiella, 20, of Fairfield County

  • Devon Adrienne VanPelt, 24, of Columbiana, and Heidi Fern Martin, 24, of Laurelville

  • Willaim Jayce Satterfield, 37, of Chillicothe, and Kaitlyn Renee Leanne Allen, 28, of Marietta

  • Thomas William Lewis, 38, of Chillicothe, and Andrea Lynn Starr, 37, of Chillicothe

  • Savannah Marie Douglas, 25,of Bainbridge, and Zachary Curtis Henley, 24, of Bainbridge

  • Alicia Ann May, 31, of Chillicothe, and Joseph Michael Marshall, 38, of Chillicothe

  • Mary Kathleen Conrad, 52, of Chillicothe, and David Heath Lawson, 47, of Chillicothe

  • Ronald Eugene Leasure, 35, of Richmondale, and Tori Elaine Sims, 31, of Richmondale

  • Devin Edward Dearth, 21 of Chillicothe, and Taylor Alexis Arledge, 22, of Chillicothe

  • Hunter Lee Skaggs, 24 of South Salem, and Angie Lynn Mayse, 23, of South Salem

  • Joshua Martin Glispie, 46, of Londonderry, and Lori Nicole Barrows, 33, of Londonderry

  • David Michael Routte, 29, of Washington Court House, and Jennifer Renee Putnam, 27, of Frankfort

  • Daniel Lee Cook, 40, of Frankfort, and Dawndra Marie Newland, 26, of Frankfort

  • Hayden Hunter Henthorn, 20, of Portsmouth, and Hannah Louise Balusik, 20, of Chillicothe

  • Drew Edward Dickerson, 27, of Chillicothe, and Allison Kay Cooke, 25, of Chillicothe

  • Gerald Alan Leist, 53, of Chillicothe, and Antonette Palera Caballa, 23, of Chillicothe

  • Anthony Scott Vagnier, 30, of Kingston, and Mallory Hope Rennard, 27, of Kingston

  • Derrick Tanner Daugherty, 41, of South Salem, and Marcy Lucille Lamphier, 35, of South Salem

  • Nicholas James Carpenter, 42, of Frankfort, and Rebecca Ann Sandusky, 28, of Frankfort

  • Tommy Cecil Clemmons, 61, of Bainbridge, and Ashley Marie McComis, 35, of Bainbridge

  • Levi Cruise Crowe, 27, of Chillicothe, and Amanda Sue Branscom, 37, of Chillicothe

  • Casey Clyde Millard, 38, of Chillicothe, and Austinee Kay Carey, 31, of Chillicothe

  • Corbin James Walter, 29, of Waverly, and Jessica Nicole Dove, 29, of Waverly

  • Nathan Allen Kidder, 29, of Chillicothe, and Toni Corrine Allison, 31, of Chillicothe

  • Kevin Lee Kennedy, 52, of Chillicothe, and Catherine Ryan Smith, 35, of Chillicothe

  • Michael John Ivosevic, 63, of Pennsylvania, and Connie Lee Henley, 61, of Chillicothe

  • Samuel Adam Wireman, 42, of Chillicothe, and Julionna Lynne Hammond, 41, of Chillicothe

  • Jullian Joseph Salerno, 32, of Saint Louis, and Kennedee Laine Nott, 27,of Saint Louis

  • Zachariah Layton Stephens, 25, of South Salem, and Destiny Joy Penwell, 26, of South Salem

  • Ricky Edwin Swanson, 61, of Chillicothe, and Anita Lynn Valenzuela, 57, of Chillicothe

  • Tyler Lee Lewis, 24, of Chillicothe, and Brittany Lynn DeMent, 23, of Chillicothe

  • Maxwell Christian Litter, 30, of Chillicothe, and Abigail rose Bates, 30, of Chillicothe

  • Aaron Lamar Knapp, 42, of Bainbridge, and Stevie Jo Thoroughman Taylor, 34, of Bainbridge

  • Travis Marland Price, 34, of Chillicothe, and Adrianna Nicole Tyler, 24, of Chillicothe

  • Matthew Adam Collier, 31, of Chillicothe, and Aubrey Marea Starr, 29, of Chillicothe

  • Cree Sierra Stulley, 22, of Chillicothe, and Carson Lee Long, 22, of Chillicothe

  • Morgan Ruth Elizabeth Sites, 28, of Utah, and Trent William Allen, of Utah

  • Michael David Mash, 46, of Chillicothe, and Natalie Gail Stanley, 40, of Chillicothe

  • Benjamin Michael Frost, 36, of Chillicothe, and Bailey Lorraine Mosley, 27, of Chillicothe

  • Christopher Layton Knisely, 39 of Bainbridge, and Tabbetha Lee Johnson, 40, of Bainbridge

  • Sarah Verba Uhrig, 26, of Chillicothe, and Rajesh Vemula, 28, of Cleveland

  • Chloe Dione Rains, 23, of Chillicothe, and Douglas Alan Eastes, 24, of Chillicothe

  • Kodi Scott Hughes, 32, of Chillicothe, and Melissa Sue Butcher, 40, of Chillicothe

  • Tavaras Antonio Martin, 45, of Chillicothe, and Pat Wilma Alberta Varney, 49, of Chillicothe

  • Amanda Lynn Sinnock, 35, of Chillicothe, and Joshua Adam Patrick, 41, of Chillicothe

  • Tamela Jean Kuntz, 35, of Kingston, and Matthew Daniel Wiles, 36, of Kingston

  • Scott Andrew Miller, 23, of Colorado, and Josie Kay Tornberg, 22, of Virginia

