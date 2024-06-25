From public pools to park water features and splash pads, here's where to cool off in Memphis

Summertime is rolling around, kids are out of school, and temperatures are rising. Many are trying to stay active and cool in the summer heat. Luckily, there are multiple opportunities to swim in indoor or outdoor pools, participate in water aerobics classes, or even play on splash pads.

Both in the city, the suburbs, and even local parks there are many options when it comes to summer fun.

Summer pool passes

City pools and aquatic centers are free for those who enroll in a Memphis Parks Membership. Indoor and outdoor pools, splash parks, swimming lessons, are water aerobics classes are offered at these various community centers. A full list of these aquatic centers can be found on The Memphis Parks website.

If you live in Collierville, apply for a spray pass to use the two Collierville spray parks W. C. Johnson Park and Suggs Park. Non-Collierville residents can pay $10 to use the parks.

With a paid membership to community centers like the YMCA, JCC, Kroc Center, and the Germantown Athletic Club, you can participate in various aquatic activities.

Splash pads, playgrounds

Shelby Farms Park has several water features to utilize this summer. There is a Water Spray Playground which is free for one hour of play time on Tuesdays. Shelby Farms also has over 20 lakes and ponds available for fishing, although wading and swimming are not permitted. What is permitted, however, is canoe and kayak rentals, or you can bring your own.

On Aug. 3, Overton Park will be hosting its Summer Splash event by setting up waterslides on the Greensward. No registration is required.

Courtney Tran, from left, sons Chris, 6, and Blake, 10, and Linh Pham set off to a paddle a canoe on Hyde Lake at Shelby Farms Park on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

The Children's Museum of Memphis has a splash park, H20h. According to its website, "This garden-themed exhibit provides over 7,700 square feet of cool fun. With 40+ sprayers including jet streams, mists, geysers, and water tunnels, children and their families enjoy an escape from the summer heat."

The Memphis Zoo's Monogram Foods Love Kids Foundation Splash Park is seasonally available for members and non-members for a small fee. Two daily sessions are held at 9:30 am-1:00 pm and 2:00 pm-5:30 pm and reservations can be made through the website.

There are a multitude of ways to have fun this summer while escaping the heat. Utilizing community centers and city pools, or even playing on splash pads at local parks are great ways to have fun this summer. Many public parks, including Tom Lee Park, have water features for visits to cool down with.

