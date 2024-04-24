Public Library Foundation will host a Taste of Harford in May

The Harford County Public Library Foundation will host a Taste of Harford from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 19 at Vignon Manor Farm, 425 Darlington Road Havre de Grace. The event promotes Harford County agricultural and culinary communities.

Funds raised at Taste of Harford will support library programs, resources and services beyond the county budget and include initiatives like the Rolling Reader, refurbishment of the Bel Air, Joppa and Aberdeen branches, and the Summer Reading program.

Taste of Harford showcases local restaurants and agricultural producers, including farmers, breweries and wineries. Each of the participants will provide guests with a taste of a specialty item determined by the agricultural producer or restaurant. All participants are encouraged to incorporate locally sourced ingredients in their recipes. The event also will feature a farmer’s market, live music, art and more.

More than 50 restaurants and farms are anticipated to participate in the festivities. Confirmed participants include Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland, Lib’s Grill & Catering of Bel Air, The Local, Pairings Bistro, Crossroads Bistro, The Abbey Burger Bistro, Uncle’s, Pat’s Pizzeria, Market Street Brewery, Independent Brewing Company, Harford Vineyard, Fiore Winery & Distillery, Coffee Coffee, Broom’s Bloom Dairy, Say Delicious Confections, Gast Family Farms, Granova

Poultry, Highview Farms, Pond View Farm, Brad’s Farm Market, Deer Meadow Farm, Fresh Source Farms, Daily Crisis Farm, Char Hope Foundation, Hickory Chance Beef, Jones Family Farm and Dany’s Robin Hood Farm.