A psychologist explains how loneliness affects you physically and mentally
Loneliness can have a crippling effect on our body and mind. Clinical psychologist Dr. Ali Mattu explains how to manage.
Loneliness can have a crippling effect on our body and mind. Clinical psychologist Dr. Ali Mattu explains how to manage.
Few missions more acutely embody the maxim “space is hard” than Atomos Space’s first demonstration mission, which the company has managed to pull back from the brink of disaster — more than once. The objectives of the mission are ambitious to the extreme: The two spacecraft — an orbital transfer vehicle called Quark-LITE and a target vehicle called Gluon — will eventually demonstrate extremely complex maneuvers including rendezvous, docking, orbital transfer and on-orbit refueling. The company has faced two main issues related to communications and the spacecraft rotation rate — and it’s (largely) solved both problems, despite enormous constraints, infrequent data packets and extremely limited bandwidth.
Social media influencer Jessica Pettway died from cervical cancer after doctors said she just had fibroids. Experts explain how this misdiagnosis can happen and how women can advocate for themselves if something doesn't seem right.
This 117-year-old woman swears by "staying away from toxic people." The world's oldest man says to "work hard"' What else can supercentenarians teach us?
This bestselling shapewear smooths, lifts and compresses — all for nearly 40% off.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Riley Strain, a 22-year-old finance student who was set to graduate in May, was drinking with friends at Luke’s 32 Bridge on March 8.
Donald retired with a Super Bowl title and three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.
The United States Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple earlier today. When an iPhone user sends a message to another iPhone user, by default that message is sent using Apple’s iMessage protocol. “This effect is particularly powerful for certain demographics, like teenagers — where the iPhone’s share is 85 percent, according to one survey,” the DOJ wrote in its lawsuit.
The biggest news stories this morning: Watch the first human Neuralink patient control a computer, Glassdoor reportedly attaches real names to anonymous accounts, Peacock’s 2024 Paris Olympics coverage includes enhanced multiview options.