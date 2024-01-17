Psst: Your Favorite Pricey Outdoor Gear Is Secretly On Sale Right Now

BuzzFeed
·14 min read

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

Lovers of the great outdoors will already know how notoriously expensive, though essential, outside gear can be. Whether if it’s a pair of waterproof hiking boots, weather-resilient tents or snowproof apparel, these items add up, which gives you all the more reason to stock up now at some of the best-known outdoor retailers that are currently having a slew of impressive winter sales.

Below is a bit more about the sale, dates, and offerings from brands like REI, Patagonia and others. And if you’re curious about the goods that we’re most excited to see at a discount, you can see our fully stocked list after.

REI is currently offering up to 50% off, including deals on outdoor footwear, watersport essentials, camping gear and running must-haves. We don’t know for how long this sale is running.

Through Jan. 29, Patagonia has discounts up to 40% off on select cold weather clothing, outdoor backpacks and gear and much more.

For an unspecified time, L.L. Bean’s biggest sale of the year includes up to 50% off on everything from outerwear to footwear to base layers. The site is also featuring a rotating selection of markdowns that change daily.

At Backcountry’s winter sale, which is running for an undisclosed amount of time, shoppers can choose from a huge selection of snow gear, camping essentials, outerwear and footwear all for up to 40% off. Their clearance bin also includes items that are up to 60% off.

Backcountry

1.Women's hiking and climbing pants (up to 51% off)

Model wearing pants
Model wearing pants

2.A long-distance running and hydration pack (35% off)

pack in black
pack in black

3.A Solo Stove portable fire pit (55% off)

Pit in the color soil
Pit in the color soil

4.A men's brushed base layer (40% off)

Shirt in Tortoise Shell
Shirt in Tortoise Shell

L.L. Bean

5.A men's insulated shirt jacket (29% off)

jacket in Graphite/Shale Gray
jacket in Graphite/Shale Gray

6.A pair of classic insulated hiking boots (31% off)

Boot in Dark Earth/Deepest Brown
Boot in Dark Earth/Deepest Brown

7.A women's knit pullover (26% off)

Model wearing pullover in Ember Heather
Model wearing pullover in Ember Heather

8.A pair of men's multi-sport pants (21% off)

Pants in black
Pants in black

9.A pair of women's quilted insulated boots (22% off)

Shoe in Thyme/Forest Shade
Shoe in Thyme/Forest Shade

REI

10.A Gore-Tex 15-degree sleeping bag (up to 25% off)

Sleeping bag in Veridian
Sleeping bag in Veridian

11.An easy-pitch Futurelight tent by The North Face (30% off)

Tent in yellow
Tent in yellow

12.A soft-sided pack-away bin (up to 30% off)

Bin in stone blue
Bin in stone blue

13.An Arc'teryx water- and wind-repelling woman's hoodie (30% off)

Hoodie in Solasta
Hoodie in Solasta

14.A pair of waterproof men's hiking boots (30% off)

Shoes in Rubber/Black/Magnet
Shoes in Rubber/Black/Magnet

Patagonia

15.A women's down parka (40% off)

Parka in Carmine Red
Parka in Carmine Red

16.A men's reversible insulated down vest (40% off)

Vest in Belay Blue
Vest in Belay Blue

17.A men's fleece snap pullover (40% off)

Pullover in Obsidian Plum
Pullover in Obsidian Plum

18.A 30-liter daypack (41% off)

Bag in Skiff blue
Bag in Skiff blue

Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Recommended Stories