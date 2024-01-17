Psst: Your Favorite Pricey Outdoor Gear Is Secretly On Sale Right Now

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

Lovers of the great outdoors will already know how notoriously expensive, though essential, outside gear can be. Whether if it’s a pair of waterproof hiking boots, weather-resilient tents or snowproof apparel, these items add up, which gives you all the more reason to stock up now at some of the best-known outdoor retailers that are currently having a slew of impressive winter sales.

Below is a bit more about the sale, dates, and offerings from brands like REI, Patagonia and others. And if you’re curious about the goods that we’re most excited to see at a discount, you can see our fully stocked list after.

REI is currently offering up to 50% off, including deals on outdoor footwear, watersport essentials, camping gear and running must-haves. We don’t know for how long this sale is running.

Through Jan. 29, Patagonia has discounts up to 40% off on select cold weather clothing, outdoor backpacks and gear and much more.

For an unspecified time, L.L. Bean’s biggest sale of the year includes up to 50% off on everything from outerwear to footwear to base layers. The site is also featuring a rotating selection of markdowns that change daily.

At Backcountry’s winter sale, which is running for an undisclosed amount of time, shoppers can choose from a huge selection of snow gear, camping essentials, outerwear and footwear all for up to 40% off. Their clearance bin also includes items that are up to 60% off.

Backcountry

Model wearing pants

pack in black

Pit in the color soil

Shirt in Tortoise Shell

L.L. Bean

jacket in Graphite/Shale Gray

Boot in Dark Earth/Deepest Brown

Model wearing pullover in Ember Heather

Pants in black

Shoe in Thyme/Forest Shade

REI

Sleeping bag in Veridian

Tent in yellow

Bin in stone blue

Hoodie in Solasta

Shoes in Rubber/Black/Magnet

Patagonia

Parka in Carmine Red

Vest in Belay Blue

Pullover in Obsidian Plum

Bag in Skiff blue

Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.