Psst: Your Favorite Pricey Outdoor Gear Is Secretly On Sale Right Now
Lovers of the great outdoors will already know how notoriously expensive, though essential, outside gear can be. Whether if it’s a pair of waterproof hiking boots, weather-resilient tents or snowproof apparel, these items add up, which gives you all the more reason to stock up now at some of the best-known outdoor retailers that are currently having a slew of impressive winter sales.
Below is a bit more about the sale, dates, and offerings from brands like REI, Patagonia and others. And if you’re curious about the goods that we’re most excited to see at a discount, you can see our fully stocked list after.
REI is currently offering up to 50% off, including deals on outdoor footwear, watersport essentials, camping gear and running must-haves. We don’t know for how long this sale is running.
Through Jan. 29, Patagonia has discounts up to 40% off on select cold weather clothing, outdoor backpacks and gear and much more.
For an unspecified time, L.L. Bean’s biggest sale of the year includes up to 50% off on everything from outerwear to footwear to base layers. The site is also featuring a rotating selection of markdowns that change daily.
At Backcountry’s winter sale, which is running for an undisclosed amount of time, shoppers can choose from a huge selection of snow gear, camping essentials, outerwear and footwear all for up to 40% off. Their clearance bin also includes items that are up to 60% off.
Backcountry
1.Women's hiking and climbing pants (up to 51% off)
2.A long-distance running and hydration pack (35% off)
3.A Solo Stove portable fire pit (55% off)
4.A men's brushed base layer (40% off)
L.L. Bean
5.A men's insulated shirt jacket (29% off)
6.A pair of classic insulated hiking boots (31% off)
7.A women's knit pullover (26% off)
8.A pair of men's multi-sport pants (21% off)
9.A pair of women's quilted insulated boots (22% off)
REI
10.A Gore-Tex 15-degree sleeping bag (up to 25% off)
11.An easy-pitch Futurelight tent by The North Face (30% off)
12.A soft-sided pack-away bin (up to 30% off)
13.An Arc'teryx water- and wind-repelling woman's hoodie (30% off)
14.A pair of waterproof men's hiking boots (30% off)
Patagonia
15.A women's down parka (40% off)
16.A men's reversible insulated down vest (40% off)
17.A men's fleece snap pullover (40% off)
18.A 30-liter daypack (41% off)
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.