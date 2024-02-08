Psst ... Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 75% on everything from earbuds to air fryers

With Amazon coupons, you can save big on everything from air fryers and earbuds to clothing and tech. (Amazon)

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a veritable smorgasbord of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what's available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you at any time.

How it works

On this special page, Amazon offers various discounts on things such as beauty products, kitchen items, electronics and fashion. (Get a load of the categories list in the page's left-hand column!) You can "clip" (i.e., click) the coupons of your choice, and the items will be added to your cart for purchase — the discount is applied when you check out, so don't worry if you don't see the discount in your cart right away.

You can also use the search bar on the coupons page to hunt for coupons for brands you like. Above the list of categories on the left side, click "your coupons" to view the ones you've clipped; this is a great tool for comparing discounts.

The "sort by" drop-down menu can show various groupings: coupons offering the biggest savings, based on expiration date, and the most popular "couponed" items.

Details, details

Coupons are only eligible for one item, which means if you buy three identical massagers, only one will receive the extra discount.

New coupon offers are constantly being added, so bookmark this hub and check it regularly for up-to-date savings.

Although you don't have to use your coupons immediately, there is an expiration date for each, so if you find something you want, it is best to get it sooner rather than later.

If you return an item bought with a coupon, the amount you saved might be subtracted from the return credit.

You can share a coupon on social media or via e-mail, so if you find a discount that a friend will love, send it their way (it won’t take away your ability to use it).

So head on over to Amazon's secret coupon page and scope out a slew of savings. But first, have a gander at these products we plucked from the latest listings — just don't forget to click the on-page coupon. Happy shopping!

Best kitchen coupon

Amazon Cosori 26-Quart Air Fryer Toaster Oven $200 $260 Save $60 with coupon Why wait for your oven to preheat when this compact (yet roomy!) air fryer can satisfy your crispy-crunchy cravings (and with little to no oil)? This No. 1 bestseller has 11 cooking functions and can fit nine slices of toast, a 7-pound chicken, 12-inch pizza — in short, enough food for a crowd. "After comparing multiple options, I chose this one because of the enclosed heating elements, and I am not disappointed," wrote a happy home cook. "This air fryer is super easy to keep clean, no sharp edges, no crevices to trap grease and crumbs. Just wipe it out with a sponge or paper towel and it still looks like new after a month of use. The cook functions work well. [It] air-fries chicken and French fries perfectly." Save $60 with coupon $200 at Amazon

Best fashion coupon

Amazon Cordaw Zip-Front Sports Bra $16 $27 Save $11 with coupon If trying to squeeze a sports bra over your head is enough to make you forgo your workout altogether, this zip-front style might just become your new best friend. Not only is it super easy to slip on and off, it also features a wide band and adjustable straps for support, an open criss-cross back for breathability, and removable cups. Plus, the moisture-wicking, four-way stretch material helps keep things dry while you exercise. "This sports bra is designed well, it's easy to put on, holds you in well and is comfortable," raved a reviewer. "It does bow out in front, so wearing it under street clothes is not an option, but for working out it's great." Save $11 with coupon $16 at Amazon

Best car coupon

Amazon Yesper Car Jump Starter $75 $140 Save $65 with coupon This is one of those items you'll hope you never have to use but will be grateful for when your car's kaput on the roadside. In addition to giving your vehicle a boost, it acts as a handy on-the-go power station with its multiple charging ports. Shared one happy customer: "I'm a battery technician for a popular roadside assistance company. ... I arrived on a call for a dual battery diesel Ram 3500. The guy waited on me for two hours only to find out that my company-provided jump pack was not strong enough to jump his truck, and WOW was he furious! After that day, I was in the market for something to get the job done. I was very skeptical at first, but I gotta say, this thing delivers! It will jump a dual-battery diesel that's been sitting for almost two years with absolutely no charge on the batteries. I just bought another one to give to my father for Christmas." Save $65 with coupon $75 at Amazon

Best personal-care coupon

Amazon Amotaos IPL Hair Removal Device $55 $110 Save $55 with coupon Getting rid of unwanted facial and body hair doesn't have to mean shelling out for a professional treatment. This at-home hair removal device uses intense pulsed light (IPL) technology to help keep hair from regrowing in places you'd rather it not. You can adjust the level based on your skin's sensitivity, and since you're getting nearly a million flashes with this little gizmo, you'll be able to use it for a long, long while. Just note that it's not designed for use on darker skin tones or white, red, blonde or gray hair. "As a person with coarse facial hair due to a chronic illness and PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome], I was hoping this hair removal device would at least make the hair thinner," shared a satisfied shopper. "I’ve had it for three weeks and so far I’ve noticed a dramatic difference in hair growth. I notice it takes longer for my hair to grow in. I will keep using it to hopefully make it non-existent. So far I love it." Save $55 with coupon $55 at Amazon

Best electronics coupon

Amazon Cxk Bluetooth Earbuds $10 $40 Save $30 with Prime and coupon Looking for some solid wireless earbuds that won't break the bank? At just $10 (a wild 75% off), this sleek pair claims to block out up to 90% of background noise and offers an impressive eight hours of use on a single charge. (With the charging case, that increases to 36 hours!) This user wrote: "Got these wireless earbuds about a week ago and they work like a charm. Audio quality is great and they even noise-cancel. ... No need to buy expensive $250 ones when you have these! Great product and would recommend." Save $30 with Prime and coupon $10 at Amazon

Best smart-home coupon

Amazon Eufy Security Indoor Cam $36 $55 Save $19 with coupon Whether you want to keep tabs on your fur babies or receive alerts whenever someone enters your home, this highly rated electronic eyeball does it all. It can pan 360° horizontally and 96° vertically to track practically any part of a room, and you'll get a notification on your phone when it detects movement. Plus, it has a two-way audio feature that lets you communicate with the people and pets in your home. "I have a senior dog that I am constantly worried about and have been using this camera for over a year to spy on him," shared a pet parent. "I’m very happy with the camera and it’s glitch-free for the most part. ... The night vision and alerts work great and it gives me peace of mind." Save $19 with coupon $36 at Amazon

Best home coupon

Amazon ZenPur Memory Foam Pillow $50 $100 Save $50 with coupon Take some of pressure off — literally — thanks to this ergonomically designed memory foam pillow. It's cushy enough to mold to the shape of your head and neck, yet supportive enough to keep you from sinking in, and the allergen-resistant material helps ward off sleep time sneezes. It's also Oeko-Tex Standard 100-certified and comes with a cooling, washable bamboo cover. "I've dealt with neck pain for a long time and tried everything," wrote a (now) relieved slumberer. "Every type of pillow I could find I tried. None worked. Then I found this pillow. Everything changed. Great pillow, I recommend to the fullest." Save $50 with coupon $50 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $12 $50 Save $38 See at Amazon

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $25 $45 Save $20 with Prime See at Amazon

Stalwart Heated Car Blanket $22 $33 Save $11 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Whall Cordless Stick Vacuum $120 $450 Save $330 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $170 $269 Save $99 See at Amazon

Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Swivel Vacuum $125 $210 Save $85 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $31 $40 Save $9 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer $72 $170 Save $98 See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

JoyJolt JoyFul Kitchen Storage Containers, 24-Piece $42 $70 Save $28 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Home

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with coupon See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $35 $57 Save $22 with Prime See at Amazon

Hopopro Shower Head $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $102 $108 Save $7 See at Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $20 $28 Save $8 See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver $139 $239 Save $100 See at Amazon

Ticonn Extra-Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack $28 $50 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Landneoo 3-In-1 Sponge Holder $9 $13 Save $4 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Lavodia Cedar Wood Closet Fresheners, 30-Pack $10 $12 Save $2 with coupon See at Amazon