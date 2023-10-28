PSA: Yeti Finally Launched a Cup for Espresso Drinkers

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

For a brand like Yeti, it has felt that bigger is typically better. The brand that’s famous for its bear-safe coolers and insulated drinkware is also known for gargantuan sizes: It makes a cooler that holds nearly 550 cans as well as a gallon-sized insulated water jug, both of which I can only assume are meant for giants.

But thankfully, Yeti’s latest launch is one I can get behind. Not only is it small, it’s also perfect for people who generally dislike drip coffee. That’s right, the brand just launched espresso cups, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Yeti Rambler 8-Ounce Stackable Cup

Yeti

$20

Buy on yeti.com

The latest edition to the Rambler line, which already had coffee mugs and wine glasses, the brand’s espresso mugs are a logical addition. And even though they are small (and adorable) each one is still packed with all of the features we’d expect from Yeti. There are three different mugs to choose from — a 4-ounce without a handle, a 6-ounce with a handle, and an 8-ounce without a handle — and each has a double-wall insulation to keep drinks hot (or cold) for long periods of time and comes with a lid that helps prevent spills. They are also short enough to be compatible with most espresso machines, which, incidentally, is also the perfect flat-white size.

And even though they are meant for coffee drinks like espressos, cortados, and the like, I personally can’t stop thinking about using it for other things. I feel like thanks to its small size it would be a good camp bowl, or even great for small portions of soup (it’s soup season, after all). I might even use it to keep sauces warm while I’m cooking. The possibilities are endless.

Yeti Rambler 6-Ounce Stackable Mug

Yeti

$35

Buy on yeti.com

One of the nicest features of these espresso mugs is that they all have a tapered base. This serves two purposes: First, it makes it compatible with most car cup holders, so you don’t have to worry about where to put it when you’re driving. And secondly, it makes them stackable. This means that you can save room in your cabinet, which if you don’t like doing that, well then maybe you should see a doctor.

Right now, these mugs are available in nine colors, ranging from limited-edition options like cosmic lilac to more classic Yeti shades such as seafoam and navy. They are also all dishwasher-safe, so cleaning them is as easy as it gets.

Yeti Rambler 4-Ounce Stackable Cup

Yeti

$30

Buy on yeti.com

So what are you waiting for? If you love espresso and Yeti, grab the brand’s new stackable cups. Yeti never looked so cute.

