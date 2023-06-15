PSA: 'Vogue' Is Hiring a 'Devil Wears Prada'-Like Assistant for Anna Wintour

Is the Devil Wears Prada coming to life? Maybe. Vogue is hiring an assistant for editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The official Condé Nast job description reads as follows: "This is a critical role in supporting the Global Chief Content Officer and the Executive Assistant to the Global CCO. They will assist with the administration and coordination of meetings, events/engagements, special projects, and overall flow of communication and information through the Global CCO’s office. The successful candidate will be extremely organized, efficient, deadline-oriented, and able to multitask and prioritize in a fast-paced, matrixed, digital media environment. This is a tremendous opportunity for an ambitious, business-savvy professional who is passionate about culture, fashion, digital media, and content."

The salary for the New York City-based role ranges from $60,000 USD to $80,000 USD. Some of the responsibilities included in the job are assisting with all internal meeting arrangements, and managing general office administration and supplies, among other responsibilities and qualifications you can read more about here.