PSA: These wildly cute, breathable pajama shorts are hiding at Walmart for just $8 a pair

Some purchases are instant mood boosters. From the candy you nab in the checkout line to an inexpensive accessory you add to your cart at the last minute, little items are the perfect way to treat yourself. So when we find a wallet-friendly mood booster, you can bet we're going to share it. Case in point: We spotted the cutest pajama shorts at Walmart — and the best part? They're just $8.

The Joyspun Woven Pajama Boxer Shorts come in sizes XS-3X and 10 different patterns, ranging from a pastel plaid to fruit motifs. Perfect for hot sleepers, over-heated apartments and upcoming spring and summer weather, they're made with a blend of cotton and rayon that will keep you looking and feeling cool. And since these machine-washable shorts have a slight menswear design, they're roomy and relaxed.

These pull-on shorts feature an elastic waistband and two side-seam pockets, so you can stash your phone, earbuds and lip balm while walking around the house. Fans say they're ridiculously soft, so they're ideal for lounging, sleeping or just hanging out. You really can't go wrong with what you wear on top, and for just $8 a pop, we're stocking up.

You'll want to live in these soft, lightweight pajama shorts. (Walmart)

These best-selling shorts have earned 4.7 out of 5 stars on Walmart's website — so while you may be more likely to stock up on groceries and household essentials at the big-box chain, you're missing out if you skip the apparel department.

One happy reviewer shared: "I really love these night shorts. They are more comfortable than I thought they would be. I always worry about it being scratchy but thank God these were not. The best part is they didn't even make me hot like some shorts do when I sleep."

Another fan did point out that, while they are soft, they aren't all that stretchy: "These are great ... They even have pockets, I love that. I will say they don't have much of stretch besides the waistband. I am 170 pounds and I got a size large, it fits great. I have room to move around. The quality is great and they wash well."

"I already washed and dried them and didn't notice any shrinkage," added a third shopper. "Quality shorts, would definitely buy in other colors. They have pockets too, which is a huge plus in my opinion. I've started to hate having no pockets to put my phone or other items I carry around the house."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.