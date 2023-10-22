PSA: Stanley Just Dropped New Colors of Its Shopper-Loved Tumblers, and They're Only at Target

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

We’re about to enter gifting season, which can be a puzzling experiment of how well you know your friends, family, or coworkers. But one thing that’s always certain is no matter who you’re buying for, they’ll always need to stay hydrated. Ahead of the holiday rush, drinkware brand Stanley’s new color drop at Target arrived in time for you to cross one (or many) people off your shopping list — and we’d understand if you grab one for yourself, too.

Stanley’s most recent designs, exclusively at Target, include bright combinations to contrast fall’s typical neutrals in its popular Transit Bottle, Everyday Go Tumbler, 20-ounce Quencher Tumbler, and the viral 40-ounce H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler. Available as of October 22, the bold new shades include pops of pink, Kelly green, neon yellow, geo shapes, and more, but with the popularity of the bottles and upcoming holidays, they’re bound to sell out quickly.

Stanley 40-Ounce Stainless Steel H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler

Target

$45

Buy on Target

Arguably Stanley’s most popular water bottle is the 40-ounce tumbler — with 17.5 million views on TikTok and a hydration staple in my own home. New shades for the brand’s largest design include a color-blocked white/electric yellow, light/navy blue, light/hot pink, green, and geo shapes that incorporate a variety of the new hues on a mainly white design. The oversized, double-insulated tumbler keeps drinks iced for up to two days, and the top can be customized in three ways depending on how you want to use it: a splash-proof straw mode, a regular drink opening for sipping, and a full-cover top for when you’re active.

Shoppers overwhelmingly raved about the 40-ounce tumbler, with one saying it keeps their “cold drinks ice cold and hot coffee hot for hours.” Another reviewer who takes it with them on-the-go said that it “fits in any car cup holder” and is “sturdy” and “easy to clean” since it’s dishwasher-safe.

Stanley 2-Pack 10-Ounce Stainless Steel Everyday Go Tumblers

Target

$30

Buy on Target

If you or your giftees prefer a smaller option for keeping your morning coffee hot (for 1.5 hours) or iced (for 20 hours), grab this two-in-one gift idea. The set is great if you’re shopping for multiple people, and it’s available in a solid white and electric yellow combination, light pink and neon pink pack, and navy plus Kelly green duo. The lid’s design makes drinking easy, and both the tumbler and lid can be placed in the dishwasher for an easy cleaning.

Stanley 16-Ounce Stainless Steel AeroLight Transit Bottle

Target

$30

Buy on Target

Stanley’s most portable bottle featuring the all-new holiday colors is its AeroLight Transit, which is both totally leak-proof and 33% lighter than than the brand’s other standard stainless steel bottles. To prevent spills, it has a locking lid that you can still sip through, and the overall slim design easily fits in your hand. It also features longer-lasting hot/cold technology, keeping drinks hot for up to 6 hours, cold for 8 hours, and if you add ice, a whopping 30 hours. Think: No more room temperature coffee or reheating needed after tackling a busy morning and forgetting to take your first sip. Many shoppers use it for travel, with one person sharing that it's “great for long haul flights” thanks to the superior insulation and light weight.

Stanley 2-Pack 20-Ounce Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumblers

Target

$50

Buy on Target

The “mini” version of Stanley’s viral 40-ounce tumbler is available in a two-pack at Target featuring a similar two-tone design in half the size. You can check two loved ones off your list with this gift idea, or tackle that under-$25 gift swap your office is planning. The 20-ounce tumbler accommodates hot and cold drinks, and like the Transit bottle, ice cubes can remain solid for up to 30 hours. The lid has the same three-way usage features as the 40-ounce, but this one comes without a carrying handle. Still, shoppers are “in love” with the 20-ounce version, according to one person who prefers not “lugging around a huge cup.” The reviewer also noted that the tumbler is “lightweight but heavy duty” because it keeps “ice cold and the cup “doesn’t sweat.”

With gifting season around the corner and the fresh colors bound to be a hit with shoppers and Stanley enthusiasts, grab the new shades that you’re eyeing before they’re gone from Target’s virtual shelves.

