PSA: Hundreds of Cozy Sweaters Are 40% Off Ahead of Target's Black Friday Sale

We’ve been following Target’s Black Friday sale very closely, watching for new deals to drop and the steepest discounts to appear, and right now, sweaters are at the lowest prices we’ve seen. The retailer marked down more than 1,000 cozy, stylish options by 40 percent from now through Saturday, November 25.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or loved ones, you can snag a wide variety of sweater styles for as little as $12. Below, we’ve rounded up the comfiest finds from brands like A New Day, Universal Thread, and Wild Fable, so you can add your favorites to your cart without wasting any time. And with deals this good, you won’t want to wait any longer to purchase them.

Best Target Black Friday Sweater Deals

A New Day Fine Gauge Crewneck Sweater

Target

$12 at Target

At just $12, this A New Day sweater is worth grabbing in all eight colors. It has a classic crew neckline, a casual, flattering fit, and hits at the waist, so you can tuck it into pants or leave it as is. Plus, the cuffs are ribbed for a polished look. One shopper said they “own it in three colors” and “love the fit,” while another person noted that it “honestly looks like it's cashmere.” Grab the timeless style in neutral colors, like black, gray, and brown, or choose a vibrant shade of pink or red.

Wild Fable Mock Turtleneck Boxy Pullover Sweater

Target

$18 at Target

If you want to add texture to a classic style, consider this boxy mock turtleneck sweater by Wild Fable. The high neckline complements the slightly cropped hem, and the fabric is warm, soft, and stretchy for all-day comfort. One shopper who bought the sweater in the cream and bright green colorway shared that it’s such “great quality” that it gave them “vibes” of a more expensive brand. Another customer who is “picky with sweaters” said they “love it.” Grab it in solid brown, cream and green, or dark blue and light blue.

Stars Above Cozy Yarn Pullover Sweater

Target

$18 at Target

You might know Target’s brand Stars Above for its ultra-soft pajamas, but it also has cozy loungewear like this fuzzy sweater. And better yet, there are matching shorts and wide-leg pants if you want a comfy set. One customer said the sweater “stays soft” after washing and drying it, while another person who bought the top and pants called it the “perfect lounging set.” The now-$18 sweater comes in black, blue, and brown, and sizes XS through XXL.

A New Day Mock Turtleneck Pullover Sweater

Target

$13 at Target

Between holiday gatherings and parties, there are a lot of occasions this time of year that require a cute yet warm ensemble. This mock turtleneck sweater from A New Day is a great piece to have on hand, as you can wear it with jeans, skirts, leather pants, and more. One shopper called it the “softest sweater,” while another person said it’s “one of Target’s best sweaters of the season,” adding that it’s “perfect.” It comes in nine different colors in sizes XS to 4X.

Keep scrolling to shop more of our top picks, or head to Target to check out the hundreds of sweaters that are 40 percent off through November 25.

Universal Thread Crewneck Cashmere-Like Pullover Sweater

Target

$14 at Target

Ava & Viv Shaker Stitch Cozy Duster Cardigan

Target

$24 at Target

A New Day Fine Gauge V-Neck Sweater

Target

$12 at Target

Universal Thread Jacquard Turtleneck Pullover Sweater

Target

$21 at Target

Wild Fable Button-Front Cardigan

Target

$16 at Target

