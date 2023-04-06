PS5 sale alert! The God of War: Ragnarok bundle is down to $509 — the lowest price ever!

The PlayStation 5 is the most sought-after console, but also the hardest to get your hands on. Stock sells out almost instantly, but right now, it's in stock at Amazon — and for a $51 discount! The God of War: Ragnarok bundle includes the PS5 and the sequel to God of War, which is everything you need to get started on an incredible adventure through one of the most lauded games in the last decade. Oh, and did I mention this is the lowest price the bundle has ever been?

The PlayStation 5 is an incredibly powerful console with no end of fantastic games to play, and the new DualSense controller is one of the most comfortable controllers any game console has released with. I say this from experience, as I've spent many hours glued to the TV working my way through one JRPG or another.

A custom SSD and processor practically eliminate load times, and the PlayStation 5's ability to handle ray tracing means your games will look absolutely beautiful. The console outputs up to 120 frames per second at 120Hz. Combine that with its ability to play more than 4,000 PlayStation 4 games, and you immediately have access to almost all of your older favorites, as well as a lineup of brand-new ones. If you sign up for PlayStation Plus, you can even download a lot of games straight to the console and play them.

The God of War bundle is a disc-based version of the PlayStation 5, which means you can use your old PlayStation 4 discs in it too. If you buy the digital-only version, you'll only be able to download games.

When the PlayStation 5 first launched, it was nearly impossible to get your hands on. As stock has steadily improved, it's become easier, but a deal this great will sell out fast!

Snatch up the PS5 and have all your favorite friends at your fingertips: Kratos, Crash, and so many more. (Photo: Amazon)

"I love the console. It is gorgeous and quiet and the controller is wonderful and it is everything I wanted it to be. I didn’t even realize you could install another SSD to expand storage until I read the manual so that was just icing on the cake for me. This might be the first PlayStation console with an HDD/SSD that I don’t fill up within a year or so and I love that. Not to mention if you install the SSD then it doesn’t have the limitations that an external one would have so great job Sony for offering good options," said one gamer.

Another player backed it up: "If you're a fan of gaming, I highly recommend the PlayStation 5 God of War bundle. The console is top-of-the-line and offers impressive graphics and performance. The bundle includes the God of War game, which provides an immersive gaming experience. The DualSense controller features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which adds an extra layer of realism to your gameplay. Overall, this bundle is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality gaming experience."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

