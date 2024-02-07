On the prowl? Love birds? Meet the Louisville Zoo's cutest couples and most eligible singles

Relationships can be wild.

At the Louisville Zoo, that takes on a more literal meaning.

Scattered among the dens, nests, and coves are pairs of animals that have mated and even built bonds together. It’s not necessarily fair to compare these matches to human love and romantic emotions, but at the same time, these connections can evolve into something more than the instinct to create offspring.

Some animals “mate for life,” but that concept looks dramatically different than human marriage. While many species pair up, they're not necessarily monogamous. When a mate dies, they may mourn the loss, but usually, they're more focused on survival than grief.

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day and on the search for a little whimsy, I sat down with Dan Maloney, the director of the Louisville Zoo, to catch up on all the hottest couples and lonely hearts on the campus.

Finding companionship isn’t easy. Even when different zoos work to pair animals assumed to have the best possible outcomes, it can be a struggle. Personalities come into play. Many animals are naturally solitary.

Sundara (AKA Sunny-D) the Louisville Zoo’s Red panda. February 2, 2024

While these creatures aren’t swiping right or left like many of Louisville’s human singletons, sometimes it’s just not a match.

And other times? Well, they don’t call it “puppy love” and “love birds” for nothing.

Steller's sea-eagles: Anastasia and Piotr

Relationship status: The honeymoon stage

Anastasia and Piotr, the Stellar’s Sea Eagles at the Louisville Zoo.

This is one of the newer couples at the Louisville Zoo. Piotr, the male, arrived from the San Diego Zoo in 2012, and now he shares his 50-foot tall aviary with the lovely Anastasia. She arrived in March 2023 from the World Bird Sanctuary.

“It looks like the two of them have hit it off pretty well,” Maloney said. “They've been spending a lot of time together.”

Grey Seals: Rona and Boone

Relationship status: Semi-new parents

Rona the grey seal at the Louisville Zoo.

Rona and Boone live at the Glacier Run exhibit at the Louisville Zoo, and they're semi-new parents. Rona, the female, gave birth to Finsbay in December 2020. The Louisville Zoo has a successful history of matchmaking with grey seals. The zoo has welcomed eight seal pups in its history, including twins. When those pups were born in 1979, they were the first twins to ever be documented in a zoo or zoo-like environment.

Maned Wolfs: Rocko and Sadie

Relationship status: Co-parenting

Sadie, the female maned wolf at the Louisville Zoo.

These maned wolves celebrated the birth of their two pups in 2017.

Sadie, the female, nursed the pups, and both parents regurgitated food to help their kiddos transition from Sadie’s milk to solid food. But don’t let that teamwork and co-parenting fool you. Maned wolves are solitary creatures, on the morning The Courier Journal stopped by the zoo, Sadie was perfectly content basking in the winter sun solo while Rocko hung out in a nearby pen.

Red Crowned Cranes: Toncho and Akane

Relationship status: Very much together

Akane and Toncho, red cranes at the Louisville Zoo.

Birds often develop strong bonds, and Toncho and Akane at the Louisville Zoo are no exception.

Red crown cranes are the second-rarest type of crane in the world. In these relationships, both the male and female are involved in building the nest and caring for the young.

The male generally defends the nest while the female nurtures the chicks. In the wild cranes, like Toncho and Akane, are generally monogamous and stay together throughout the year.

Snowy Owl: Freyja and Banff

Relationship status: Broken up

Freyja at the Louisville Zoo, before she headed to the Maryland Zoo

Freyja and Banff had been together for years, and Freya laid several eggs during their courtship at the Louisville Zoo – but none of them were fertile.

Eventually, the zoo made the tough decision that the pair needed to split up and go a little further north. These birds are better suited for an outdoor habitat, Maloney said, and Louisville’s summer was just a little too warm for them.

In March 2023, Freyja headed to the Maryland Zoo and Banff went to the Oregon Zoo. And what do you know? Banff has since fathered four offspring with his new mate. Sometimes breakups have happy endings.

Orangutans: Bella and Segundo

Relationship status: A blind date that didn't go so well

Bella, an orangutan at the Louisville Zoo.

Sometimes matchmaking can feel a bit like monkey business. Zoo leadership tried to pair Bella and Segundo up years ago, and these orangutans just weren't a good fit.

Bella has a robust personality, and she bullied Segundo a bit in those early days. Now he’s not interested in her at all.

Even so, Bella is enjoying her single life just fine and spends much of her time swinging and climbing in her habitat, doing gymnastics in the topmost part of the Islands indoor dayroom, or peeping down at you from above the ground in the outdoor areas.

Red Panda: Sundara

Relationship status: Single and ready to mingle

Sundara (AKA Sunny-D) the Louisville Zoo’s Red panda. February 2, 2024

Sundara, affectionately known as “Sunny D,” arrived at the Louisville Zoo last year. Red pandas are found in the Himalayan forests. Red pandas are most active at dusk and dawn, and are tree-dwelling and solitary. These cuties spend most of their day resting to conserve energy. Males can weigh up to 14 pounds.

Zoo officials are hopeful that they’ll find a good mate for Sunny D soon.

Polar Bear: Qannik

Relationship status: On the prowl

Qannik looks down from the bridge at everyone who came to celebrate her birthday on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at the Louisville Zoo in Louisville.

Like the red pandas the bears at the zoo are naturally solitary, and because of that, Qannik the polar bear is in an exhibit all on her own. Even so, this bachelorette is incredibly playful. She’s known for frolicking in the exhibit’s pool and charming zoo visitors through the window. Maloney is hopeful they’ll find a mate for Qannik soon.

