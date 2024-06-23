‘We are so proud of this milestone;’ SICSA to celebrate 50 years of pet care

An organization that has promoted the welfare and adoption of pets will celebrate 50 years.

SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center will host a community celebration today to mark its 50th anniversary.

The organization started as a grassroots organization in 1974. The goal was to improve the lives of stray animals and promote pet adoption, according to a spokesperson.

“We are so proud of this milestone,” said Jack Omer, SICSA’s President and SEO. “To be a resource to the community for half a century is quite an honor and we hope we have the privilege of doing it for another 50 years.”

SICSA places over 2,000 dogs and cats and performs over 4,000 spay/neuter surgeries every year, a spokesperson said.

It said on social media there will be vendors, games, and activities.

It goes from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the 8100 block of Washington Church Road in Washington Township.