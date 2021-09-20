Protein bars and shakes that Amazon shoppers rave about are up to 40 percent off, today only

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We're pretty certain that you'll find your favorite protein product in this sale. (Photo: Getty Images)

Need an easy way to up your protein intake in the new year? Today’s your day: There are tons of shakes, bars and drinks on sale for up to 44 percent off right now at Amazon. From Ensure to Gatorade to Joint Juice, there’s a lot to choose from in this sale.

Protein helps keep you full, and athletes love to drink shakes immediately after a workout to build muscle. You can get protein as a powder, or as a supplement, but our favorite way is to get them in a shake — it makes it way easier to drink on-the-go, and eliminates the need to fiddle around with measuring out the correct dosage for our morning smoothies. We also love protein bars as a quick snack between meals or after a workout.

Whichever way you prefer to have your protein, this sale has a little something for you:

Muscle Milk Pro Series Protein Shake- Knockout Chocolate, 12 count (Photo: Amazon)

“This is an excellent product if you're looking for a way to get extra protein in your diet,” writes one reviewer. “They taste great, have 0 grams of sugar, are low calorie and are an excellent snack. The price on Amazon is the cheapest I found, much lower than even Walmart. I highly recommend these shakes for everyone.”

Shop it: Muscle Milk Pro Series Protein Shake- Knockout Chocolate, 12 count, $20 (was $28), amazon.com

Evolve Protein Shake- Classic Chocolate, 12 count (Photo: Amazon)

“This is my favorite meal shake so far.” writes one five-star reviewer. “The Classic Chocolate is the way to go! It's delicious and I like the nutrition and ingredients label! I have this for breakfast because I'm lazy and it's cheaper and healthier than coffee and a bagel/donut/muffin/etc. for breakfast. I will definitely reorder.”

Shop it: Evolve Protein Shake- Classic Chocolate, 12 count, $16 (Was $27), amazon.com

PowerBar Protein Plus Bar- Chocolate Peanut Butter, 15 count. (Photo: Amazon)

“These are the ONLY protein bars I will eat (and others made by PowerBar) for 2 reasons.” writes one five-star reviewer, “First NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS!!!! It is almost impossible to find protein bars these days that do not contain harmful ingredients like sucralose, stevia or HCFS. Second, it has a super high protein to calorie ration. (and they also taste great and fill you up)”

Shop it: PowerBar Protein Plus Bar- Chocolate Peanut Butter, 15 count, $21 (Was $30), amazon.com

