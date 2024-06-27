Protecting your HVAC system during severe heat

DENVER (KDVR) — Several days of high temperatures are taking their toll on HVAC systems across the Denver metro area, but a few steps can help make sure your home stays cool through the summer.

Plumbline Services told FOX31 that many outdoor units are also clogged with summer dust and debris from trees.

“The outdoor unit can be really impacted with dirt and dust. We live in Colorado, so there’s a lot of Cottonwood. So those clog up air conditioners,” said Plumbline Services technician Patrick Cain.

Tips to make sure your AC keeps running all summer

Homeowners should be aware of signs that an HVAC system may be malfunctioning and overworked and take steps to keep it running smoothly.

“Changing your (air) filter monthly is really, really great,” Cain said.

A simple cleaning can identify problems that can lead to expensive replacement costs. HVAC checks can run between $50 and $200, depending on the system, and save homeowners thousands of dollars in repairs that may otherwise come from neglect.

Did you know? Denver once had a so-called ‘ugly law’

Many HVAC manufacturers will not stand behind their warranty if the unit is not inspected by a licensed contractor, so homeowners should always check the company’s registration.

Frequently adjusting the thermostat is not advised because it can cause additional wear and tear on the system.

“When we open our windows at night, it actually decreases the efficiency,” Cain said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.