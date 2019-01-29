How to Protect Yourself in Extremely Cold Weather

Several areas of the U.S. are experiencing—or will soon experience—ridiculously cold weather. Chicago, for example, is facing lows of –20 degrees and colder, and the city is expected to have a high (yes, high) of –13 degrees on Wednesday, according to The Weather Channel.

It’s so cold in some areas that several Midwest cities are experiencing temperatures below what Antarctica and Alaska are experiencing. This frigid weather is expected to march east, where it could freeze out other cities.

Many schools are closed due to the weather, and health officials are warning people to stay indoors. “This is really serious,” Nicholas Kman, M.D., an emergency medicine physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, tells SELF. He’s located in Columbus, Ohio, which is expected to see wind chills as low as –40 degrees over the next few days.

Cold weather like this can both cause new health issues and exacerbate many chronic conditions.

Dr. Kman says one huge concern is hypothermia, which develops when your body loses heat faster that it can produce heat. Hypothermia cause your body temperature to dip below 95 degrees, per the Mayo Clinic. At that point, your heart, nervous system, and other organs can't work normally. And, if hypothermia is left untreated, you can die. “Your body can lose heat very quickly when it’s that cold outside,” Dr. Kman says.

Frostbite, an injury that’s caused by freezing the skin and underlying tissues, is also a major issue, according to Dr. Kman. “Exposed skin in extreme temperatures can develop frostbite very quickly—in a matter of minutes,” he says.

Pulmonary issues are also “very concerning” in this kind of weather, Dr. Kman says. If you have an underlying lung issue like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cold air can cause your lungs to constrict and trigger an asthma attack or bronchospasms (where the muscles in the walls of your airways tighten), Raymond Casciari, M.D., a pulmonologist at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., tells SELF.

“Even for folks with no known lung disease, with temperatures this low, your lungs will spasm in this cold weather," he says, and you might feel like you have asthma even if you don't. “You will not be able to catch your breath,” he adds. That can cause people to panic (understandably) and lead to even worse symptoms.

Cold weather is also more likely to make dry skin, eczema, and psoriasis worse, Gary Goldenberg, M.D., assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, tells SELF. "The cold weather takes the moisture out of the skin, causing inflammation," he says. "This can occur immediately after cold-weather exposure, or up to two weeks later." Even if you don't have a underlying skin condition, exposing your skin to cold weather can cause it to crack, opening it up to infection, Dr. Goldenberg explains.

Autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis can also get worse in extreme cold, Ayesha Cheema, M.D., a primary care physician at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, tells SELF. "Extreme weather can cause stress on your body, which is thought to contribute to flare-up of autoimmune disorders," she explains. "A drop in barometric pressure can contribute to worsening joint problems, including joint swelling."

Contrary to popular belief, cold weather doesn't actually cause illnesses like the cold or flu, infectious disease expert Amesh A. Adalja, M.D., senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, tells SELF. That being said, the weather could still have an indirect effect. For instance, certain viruses like the flu thrive in the cold and low humidity (which typically comes along with cold temperatures), he says. Couple that with the fact that more people will be staying indoors, and you may be at a greater risk of catching the flu. “If you’re indoors more, the flu can find more people to infect,” Dr. Adalja explains.

There are a few things you can do to keep yourself safe.

Of course, stay indoors if you can. “If you don’t have to be exposed, don’t go out in it,” Dr. Casciari says. “The smart thing to do is to ride it out inside.”

Before a storm or cold weather hits, it's helpful to prepare your home, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explain. That includes getting all your weatherproofing done (like insulating any water lines that might freeze), gathering emergency supplies, getting your flue inspected if you plan to use your fireplace for emergency heating, and making sure the batteries are fresh in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Basically, prepare for your home to be your base of operations for a while.