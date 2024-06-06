Protect Your Ride: The Best Car Anti-Theft Devices of 2024



To prevent vehicle theft, opt for a remote battery kill switch like this one from Cllena. When installed properly, a remote kill switch will ensure that your vehicle cannot be started by any means.

To deter wheel theft, Gorilla Automotive's wheel-lock system turns every lug nut into a lock, increasing the chances that a would-be thief will simply move on to the next vehicle.

To prevent catalytic-converter theft, try the the CatStrap Catalytic Converter Shield. This was tested and named the best overall Catalytic-Converter Anti-Theft Device by the Gear Team.

If you've ever returned to your vehicle to find your windows broken, your wheels or catalytic converter missing, or that the entire thing is simply not where you left it, you know firsthand that vehicle theft is a sobering reality of the auto-ownership experience. There really isn't any silver lining in these situations. Cars and trucks are most people's lifelines—delivering folks to work, shuttling kids to and fro, fetching groceries, and just generally making our lives more mobile. So being the victim of theft is far more than just an inconvenience, it's an invasion.

It's fair to assume that something called a "car anti-theft device" serves to protect your vehicle from theft. However, most "car anti-theft" devices out there aren't designed to prevent vehicle theft; instead, they serve to protect valuable parts and components mostly through simple deterrence—sometimes by using (or claiming to use) GPS tracking devices and monitoring. Thanks to years of owning vehicles in one the top states in the country for vehicle theft, I've put my expertise to use to find the most valuable car anti-theft devices.

Things to Consider

Visibility and Deterrence: Opt for anti-theft devices that are highly visible and act as a deterrent to potential thieves. Bright colors, flashing lights, or prominent branding or signage can signal that your vehicle is protected, discouraging thieves and reducing the likelihood of theft attempts.

Ease of Use: Choose anti-theft devices that are easy to install, activate, and use. Look for devices with user-friendly interfaces, clear instructions, and intuitive operation to minimize the risk of user error and ensure hassle-free security.

Storability: Whatever device you choose for security should be easy to store when not in use. When purchasing your anti-theft device, consider its size and storability.

Types of Theft: Outright theft is the most common concern, and those who steal cars have become better at it than ever. Theft is a pretty broad term, though, and under its umbrella there are several different forms of theft, including:

Hot-wiring: A technique where the thief bypasses the ignition system, usually by connecting or manipulating wires directly;

Key Cloning: Thieves use devices to capture the signal from a key fob and replicate it;

Relay Attack: This involves amplifying the signal from a key fob inside a building to unlock and start the car outside, often used for keyless entry systems;

Break and Enter: Physically breaking into the car using tools to unlock doors or windows;

Carjacking: A violent method where the thief forces the driver out of the car, often using threats or physical force;

Tow and Lift: Thieves may use tow trucks or lifts to move vehicles that are locked or otherwise secured;

Vandalism: Auto vandalism refers to the intentional act of damaging or defacing a vehicle. Unlike auto theft, where the primary aim is to steal the vehicle or its parts, auto vandalism is characterized by causing harm to the vehicle without necessarily attempting to steal it. Some anti-theft devices can be helpful in averting vandalism.



Why You Should Be Worried about Vehicle Theft

Here are a few helpful statistics to help you determine just how worried you should be about various forms of automotive theft:

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), over one million vehicles were stolen in 2023.

Popular full-size pickups are at the top of the list as the type of most stolen vehicle.

If reported stolen in the first 24 hours, vehicles had a 34 percent same-day recovery rate in 2022. More than 85 percent of stolen vehicles were recovered that year.

California leads all states with just over 208K vehicle thefts in 2023, followed by Texas with just over 115K.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the most stolen cars in 2023 were the 2015 Kia Optima followed by the 1998–2000 Honda Civic.

The most stolen pickup truck in 2023 was the 2001–02 and 2006 Chevrolet Silverado.

Wheels: About 950 complete sets of wheels are stolen from U.S. households every day, with businesses and dealers experiencing a similar number of thefts.

Catalytic converters: Based on insurance claims, thefts of catalytic converters increased significantly from 2020 through 2022. Though theft numbers decreased in 2023 (for the first time since 2019), the total number of claims was still around 26,000, with California being the leading state for cat-converter thefts.

The Best Car Anti-Theft Devices

Remote Battery Disconnect Switch

A battery kill switch is one of the most simple anti-theft devices, but it really works in keeping your vehicle from starting. The principle is simple: a relay connects to your vehicle's battery terminal that can be activated via a remote control, effectively disconnecting your battery from the rest of the electrical system. No battery means no power, so short of towing your vehicle away, there's no way to steal it.

This particular switch also has the neat function of automatically disconnecting the battery if the voltage surges or drops too low. This means that you'll never need to worry about lights or alarms draining your battery to the point that it won't start your car or truck.

The one downside to this sort of kill switch for some models is that disconnecting the battery every time you park will reset its onboard computers and other electronic devices. Sometimes you'll need factory security codes to regain normal function, but not always. Regardless, keep this in mind if you're thinking of installing a kill switch.

To be clear, there are dozens of remote battery kill switches on the market. We selected the Cllena because it gets great ratings in nearly 1000 reviews on Amazon, but all kill switches serve the same basic function.

3100V 1-Way Security System

Viper has been producing alarm systems for a long time, and they are still at the forefront of innovation and quality. This system features a two-stage shock sensor, keyless entry, engine immobilization, and door, hood, and trunk protection. Be warned, installation of a system like this can be tricky but not impossible if you're comfortable reading wiring diagrams. Professional installation is recommended.

iQ 4K Smart HD Dash Cam

A dash cam as a security device may seem a bit odd, but Nexbase's iQ has some interesting features that can add a welcome layer of security.

Besides having an impressive list of functions that make it a solid dash cam, there are two standout features that make it a helpful security device: Smart Sense Parking monitors movement around your parked car and can send alerts to your phone, and Guardian mode allows you to set a geofence for your vehicle which, when broken, can send an alert to your phone.

If you'd like to read more about the merits of the iQ as a dash cam, hop on over to our roundup of the Best Dash Cams.

AirTag

Hiding an AirTag somewhere within your vehicle is a great way to track it in the event of a theft. There are a few things to note about using an AirTag for this purpose. First, it only works with iOS devices through Apple's Find My network, so Android users will need to look elsewhere. Second, the battery lasts about a year, which is a respectable length of time but means that it is not truly a set-it-and-forget-it device. Finally, if the person who takes your car happens to have an Apple device, they will be alerted to the presence of the AirTag.

As long as you've hidden the little device well enough, this can be an effective deterrent, and a thief will likely need to ditch the vehicle before they get far.

Wheel Lock System

Coming out to your vehicle sitting on blocks or straight on the pavement is a disaster. I live in NYC, so don't ask me how I know. Expensive aftermarket wheels and many premium factory-equipped wheels are targets due to their high resale values.

These wheel locks from Gorilla Automotive turn all of your factory lug nuts into locking lug nuts. This doesn't completely eliminate the risk of your wheels being stolen, but as with most cart anti-theft devices, it's a strong deterrent. Generally, wheels can be removed in just a few moments, but a proper set of wheel locks means additional time and effort is required to remove the lug nuts. If you simply want to swap a few lug nuts with locking ones, Gorilla offers plenty of smaller (and cheaper) packages in a variety of sizes and finishes, including chrome.

This complete system includes 24 locking lug nuts, so you should be able to cover your entire vehicle. It also features a lock key unique to your set, as well as a registration number for identification. Gorilla Automotive is trusted by our friends at Tire Rack, so we trust it too.

Catalytic Converter Shield

The CatStrap was tested and named the Best Overall Catalytic-Converter Anti-Theft Device by the Gear Team. During testing, the CatStrap proved to be both a strong deterrent and a sturdy way to keep your exhaust system intact.

Out testers struggled to cut through the device with it attached underneath the car, as well as off of the car and with the help of a vise. Its installation is simple and straightforward, though it can be tough for those with physical impairments.

Steering Wheel Brake Lock

This steering-wheel lock earned Best Overall honors when it was tested by our Gear Team. The Tevlaphee was the only one in the test to survive drilling, jostling, hammering, and even bolt cutters. This thing is tough. It connects between the steering wheel and the brake pedal, preventing both the wheel from turning and the brake pedal from being depressed.

RFID Blocking Key Fob Protector

A Faraday bag or RFID blocker is an affordable precaution that is worth taking for pretty much anyone with a vehicle equipped with either remote start or keyless entry. Some keyless-entry systems can be vulnerable to keyless theft, also known as relay theft. Keeping your keys in a pouch like this, and as far away from your vehicle as possible when not in use, are solid precautions that can prevent easy theft.

This particular pouch can also be had in medium and large sizes for larger or multiple keys.

Wheel Lock Clamp

A wheel boot is a solid deterrent to outright vehicle theft, as well as in some cases wheel theft. This clamp by Turnart is a solid chunk of anti-theft goodness. To be clear, these boots can be defeated fairly easily with a sufficient amount of will and know-how, but they are a deterrent. Removing one of these will take time and effort that will likely make thieves simply look elsewhere.

The Turnart is bright yellow and made to fit a wide range of tire widths. It is made from high-strength steel and features two separate locks for added security. The design of this boot also covers your wheel's lug nuts at least partially, meaning that the best perpetrator can do is steal three wheels. If you like the idea of a boot, there's no rule that says you cannot equip more than one at a time.

OBD2 Port Lock Cap

If thieves are able to gain access to the interior of your vehicle (which can be as easy as breaking a window) they can get away with your car in only a few minutes by using your OBD2 port to gain critical information. As simple as it may seem, securing your OBD2 port can be an effective way to prevent theft.

This cover from MITI is straightforward. Simply install it over your OBD2 port using the supplied security screws and you can essentially set it and forget it until you need the port for repair or diagnostics.

GPS Tracking Sticker

This may seem silly, but follow me. As I've mentioned throughout this list, professional thieves set on stealing a particular vehicle can almost always make off with it. With that in mind, deterrence is one of the best ways you can stay safe.

A bold visual deterrent, like these stickers, is a great idea even if you don't actually have any sort of GPS tracking device in your vehicle. They're cheap and easy and, of course, are even more effective if actually combined with a GPS tracking device.

How We Rated Anti-Theft Devices

Since our list consists primarily of anti-theft devices that go about the job of protecting your vehicle in different ways, we've rated each product on a scale of one to five over five subcategories. Being that each product serves a specific purpose, whether it be protecting your wheels, monitoring your vehicle remotely, or tracking your vehicle once it has been stolen, we've chosen five distinct categories to rank the products.

This is not comparing, for example, wheel locks to AirTags. Rather, our rankings serve as a helpful guide to understanding how much of each specific type of security the product provides and how easy it is to use.

Level of security: How effective the device is at preventing theft, whether theft of the entire vehicle or its parts and components.

Ease of use: How easy the device is to activate, store, remove, or just deal with in general. After all, what good is a security device if it's complicated to use?

Installation: How easy the device is to install. Some devices may require a more in-depth install but are easy to use once positioned. Some devices may require a complicated install, but once it's on the vehicle, it passively does its job.

Trackability: Assesses how helpful the device will be in the unfortunate event that your vehicle or some part of it gets stolen.

Deterrence: Deterrence is arguably the most important factor in an anti-theft device. Would-be thieves prefer easy targets, which is partially why certain models are stolen at higher rates than others; the theft of some vehicles takes only moments for an experienced thief. So the most effective way of preventing your car from being stolen is with devices that make the job harder.

FAQs

Can car anti-theft devices reduce insurance premiums?

Some insurance companies offer discounts on car-insurance premiums for vehicles equipped with certain anti-theft devices. Check with your insurance provider to see if they offer discounts for installing approved anti-theft devices and how much you could save on your premiums.

Can car anti-theft devices be transferred to another vehicle?

In some cases, car anti-theft devices may be transferable to another vehicle, especially if they are not permanently installed or integrated with the vehicle's systems. However, it's essential to check the device's compatibility and installation requirements before transferring it to another vehicle.

Are car anti-theft devices legal to use?

In most jurisdictions, car anti-theft devices are legal to use as long as they comply with local laws and regulations. However, some devices, such as GPS trackers, may have restrictions on their use in certain areas or for specific purposes. It's essential to check the laws in your area regarding the use of car anti-theft devices to ensure compliance.

Why Trust Us?

Road & Track and its sibling publications at Hearst Autos represent three of the most influential automotive publications in the world. We rely on decades of experience in the automotive and gear spaces to help readers make informed purchasing choices. Read more about our testing process here.

With the legacies of Autoweek, Car and Driver, and Road & Track behind us, the Hearst Autos Gear Team is more concerned with the trust our readers have in us than our bottom line. We won't tell you to buy something if we wouldn't buy it ourselves or recommend it to our friends, and we'll never claim to have used or tested something we haven't.

We've evaluated dozens of product categories, like electric bikes, traction boards, wiper blades, and even ice scrapers and radar detectors. Our picks and recommendations of products and gear are based on testing and knowledge, not hype.

