How to protect your home after a high windstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — High winds across the Denver metro area sparked an alert from firefighters, warning that wildfire risk can increase in the days and weeks after a severe windstorm.

West Metro Fire Rescue told FOX31 the department had received at least seven electrical power line emergency calls by 5 p.m. Monday.

Wind gusts as high as 96 mph reported in Colorado

Those living in communities near the foothills say they are always on alert for signs of fire.

“If something catches fire, it’s going to start spreading from house to house around here,” John Stuart told FOX31.

West Metro Fire Rescue told the Problem Solvers the power of the wind is nothing to ignore. Even when extremely strong gusts die down, the risk remains the same.

“Moisture gets taken right out of the small grasses — the same effect you feel in your body when you get dehydrated through the day from being outside all day. Long grass dries out, then it becomes prime to burn,” firefighter and paramedic Mike Worcester said.

Flames and smoke as a fire burns in the foothills

How to help protect your home from wildfires

Firefighters say homeowners can protect property by keeping flammable materials away from structures, properly containing and closely monitoring any products that emit combustible fumes like paint and gas and planting shrubs at least 5 feet away from structures. Grills, junk and debris should not be placed underneath decks or inside crawl space.

Cigarette butts should be properly extinguished and never thrown from cars. Dragging chains under a car can also spark a fire. Report any signs of smoke immediately.

