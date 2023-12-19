Is Prosecco Champagne? Here’s How to Tell These Bubbly Beverages Apart

They both sparkle, but that’s where the similarities end.

Delia Pirvu/Getty Images

If you’re planning a celebration, be it a surprise birthday party or a New Years Eve soiree, chances are you’re going to stock up on some effervescent alcoholic beverages to mark the special occasion. When it comes to bubbly beverages with alcohol, Champagne is the clear favorite, but it’s hardly the only choice. Another option is Prosecco, which, like Champagne, is a sparkling wine. But, is Prosecco Champagne? Not exactly.



While Prosecco and Champagne are similar and are often used interchangeably, they are not the same. In fact, the two alcoholic beverages have more differences than similarities, including where they are produced, the grapes used to make each one, and how they both taste. To help you choose between when to buy Prosecco and when to stock up on Champagne, we’ve delved into what each one is, the specific ways in which they differ, and how to pick out a bottle of Prosecco that won’t disappoint.



What Is Prosecco?

Simply put, Prosecco is a sparkling wine produced in a very specific region of Italy. There are rules (outlined by a consortium) that dictate what grape varieties can be used, each step of the production process, and more. “Prosecco is a sparkling white wine made in the DOC [designation of controlled origin] and DOCG [designation of controlled origin and guaranteed] areas of Veneto and Fruili-Venezia-Giulia,” says Lindsay Gabbard, sommelier, partner of Rimessa Roscioli, and co-founder of Roscioli Wine Club. “A common misconception is that Prosecco just means a sparkling wine from Italy, but it can only be given the name Prosecco if it comes from the designated areas of Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, declared by the consortium.”



The grapes that are used to make the sparkling wine are also very important, and help set Prosecco apart from Champagne. “Prosecco is crafted primarily (85 percent, at a minimum) from the Glera grape variety,” explains Katy Long, Director of International Sales for Vintage Wine Estates. Originally the grape was known as Prosecco, but it was renamed to avoid any consumer confusion. “The remaining maximum 15 percent of the blend can comprise local complimentary varieties, such as select grapes from the Pinot family, and Chardonnay,” Long adds. “If a Prosecco is crafted in the rosé style, only Glera and Pinot Noir grapes are permitted.”

What Is Champagne?

Like Prosecco, Champagne is a sparkling wine. However, the similarities pretty much end there. Champagne comes from the Champagne region of France, and must be produced according to its own very specific set of regulations. For example, there are rules about, among other things, what grapes can be used to make Champagne, the fermentation and production process, and the length of time it must age prior to being sold. We’ll delve deeper into each of those regulations below.

What’s the Difference Between Prosecco and Champagne?

Prosecco and Champagne differ in several significant ways, but the three main differences pertain to the grapes used, the way each drink is created, and the taste, which, as you will learn, is greatly impacted by the first two major differences.



Prosecco is made up of at least 85 percent Glera grapes, but as Mollie Battenhouse MW, National Director of Wine Education for Jackson Family Wines, points out, Champagne is made with completely different grapes. More specifically, Champagne consists of a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier grapes. There are a handful of other grape varieties that are permitted to be blended into a Champagne, but they’re rarely ever used.



Champagne is then produced using the méthode champenoise, or “traditional method.” This means that once the grapes are pressed and fermented to create the final blend, each bottle is filled with that still (not yet sparkling) liquid. Then, yeast and sugar are added to each bottle, which kicks off a secondary fermentation, and the bottles are sealed. The secondary fermentation produces alcohol and carbon dioxide, and since the bottles are sealed, the carbon dioxide has no way to escape and instead dissolves into the wine, giving it bubbles. This is why Champagne boasts smaller bubbles than those you find in Prosecco. As Battenhouse puts it: “The sparkle is produced in the same bottle you end up buying and drinking from.”



With Prosecco, however, the production process is noticeably different. “Prosecco is crafted in the Charmat, or tank method, where the secondary fermentation (which creates the bubbles) happens in stainless steel tanks or vats, as opposed to Champagne where it occurs in the bottle,” explains Long. “This method helps to retain the wine's fresh and fruity characteristics, and means that Prosecco’s dazzling sparkle can be achieved in a more efficient (scalable) way, which accounts for some of the cost difference between the two.”



Another factor that impacts cost? Time. While the Charmat method means Prosecco will become bubbly (and thus available for purchase) over the course of a few months, Champagne requires significantly more time. Due to the way it is produced, Champagne has a minimum maturation period of 15 months before it can be sold.



Given that Prosecco and Champagne are made with different grapes and are also produced differently, it’s no surprise that they don’t have the same taste. Long describes Champagne as a “complex, age-worthy, structured wine which benefits from (if not needs) the longer aging time on lees to develop the characteristic Brioche, toast, and nutty character that supports its iconic high acid and tiny bubbles.”



On the other hand, Long explains: “Prosecco, by comparison, is renowned for its charming, fresh, light, and fruity character. This character is not most often begotten by long aging in the bottle, but rather is benefitted by the relative speed and agility of the Charmat method.” According to Gabbard, this means that Prosecco is typically “light, fruity, and slightly floral, with medium to high acidity” and a slightly sweet taste on account of the sugar present. She also points out that the bubbly beverage typically has “apple, pear, melon, citrus and floral notes.”

How to Choose a Good Bottle of Prosecco

When it comes to buying a bottle of Prosecco, there are a few factors to consider, which you can keep an eye out for by looking at the bottle. “As a wine professional, I tend to choose bottles of any wine from an importer whose wines I tend to like, so I'd start there. If you don't have that information, then I'd make sure to pick a bottle from Prosecco DOC or Prosecco Conegliano-Valdobbiadene DOCG to ensure you're getting a good product,” shares Battenhouse. “Another important quality distinction comes from the region Prosecco comes from (which can be from Veneto and parts of Friuli). Friulian wines are generally of very high quality and the wines are a touch richer and creamier in texture; a great example is Benvolio Prosecco DOC.



For Long, it’s important to consider how you intend to drink the Prosecco before buying it. “When selecting a bottle of Prosecco, think of the occasion in which you plan on drinking it,” she explains. “If you’re adding a splash of white peach puree (classic for a Bellini), or orange juice (mimosa), or cassis liqueur (Kir royale), it’s fine to be a little less concerned about opting for the most expensive or prestigious bottle you can find since some of the wine’s character will be co opted by the juice or liqueur you’re adding.”



She adds: “As always, consider your preference for sweetness when selecting the right Prosecco for your occasion.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Prosecco go bad?

An unopened bottle of Prosecco that has been stored properly should last for about two years. A bottle of Prosecco that has been opened should be consumed within one to three days. After that point it will lose its fizz and may develop an unpleasant taste.



Does Prosecco have alcohol?

Yes, Prosecco is sparkling wine and typically has an alcohol content of around 10.5 percent to 12.5 percent ABV (Alcohol By Volume.) You can also purchase non-alcoholic Prosecco.



Does Prosecco have sugar?

Yes, Prosecco has some sugar, but the amount of sugar depends on the type of Prosecco you buy. Extra Brut is the very driest Prosecco, Brut is slightly sweeter, Extra Dry is even sweeter, and Dry Prosecco is sweet.



Read the original article on Real Simple.