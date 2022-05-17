This top-rated 5.8-quart air fryer — with Wi-Fi! — is $40 off at Amazon right now

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Can your air fryer do this? Respond to voice and app commands, I mean. Proscenic's T21 can! (Photo: Proscenic)

If you haven't yet hopped on the air-fryer bandwagon, here's your big chance: There's a great deal available on a smart, full-featured, family-size model.

The top-rated Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer is on sale for just $89 (was $129). "Most used cooking appliance we own," raves one of the 5,500 five-star fans. "so easy and simple!!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

$89 $129 at Amazon

At first glance the T21 resembles countless other cookers out there — not that that's a bad thing. It has a 5.8-quart non-stick basket, which is large enough for a family-size batch of French fries (among other foods), and a digital touch panel with various controls and presets.

"We really LOVE this air fryer — it's excellent quality," declared a fan. "I threw a whole chicken in it and it came out beautifully." Another, who whipped up a 10-minute dish reported: "The chicken is well cooked and juicy. The cleaning part is awesome. You can take out the pan just wash and wipe it.

Awesome. But what's different about this air fryer? In a word: Wi-Fi. The T21 can connect to your home network, which allows for things like voice commands ("Alexa, turn on the air fryer") and pair with your phone to monitor cooking, adjust temperatures and so on.

"One of the features that attracted me to this was that it was a 'smart' device that would allow controlling the device from my Google assistant and cell phone. The app in the cell phone does features recipes in addition to the physical recipe book they provide to you...The first thing I tried was poutine,...that came out great, I followed up with dumpling, French fries, stuffed French toast, chicken parm, and coconut shrimp. which seems to be very popular."

Story continues

Another benefit: If you want to get a jump-start on dinner, you can signal the air-fryer to preheat when you have five minutes left on your drive home. Or ask Alexa for a cooking-status update when you're in a different room of the house.

If a smart air fryer is priced the same as (or less than) a non-smart one, surely it makes sense to choose the former. Lots of people already did: The Proscenic T21 has a 4.6-star average and over 5,500 five-star ratings on Amazon! Chances are mighty good you'll end up a happy chef too.

$89 $129 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

