Proof Bakery serves up sweet and savory treats in Starkville

At this Starkville bakery, the proof is in the pastries.

Tj Manna, owner of Proof Bakery, has served a unique selection of sweet and savory treats at the shop since 2019.

The 48-year-old native of Kingston, Massachusetts, traveled the country and gained experience working in commercial kitchens for years before an acquaintance suggested that she move to Starkville.

Tj Manna prepares to beat butter for her croissants in her kitchen at Proof Bakery.

She got her start in a former bakery at Proof’s current location, where she worked for three years, watching videos to learn new techniques and practicing baking day in and day out. She spent six days each week at the bakery, not having to worry about day-to-day operations, just going to work and enjoying herself.

“With that attitude, I really just got good at baking,” Manna said.

For a time, Manna opened the storefront each day, filling the glass case up front with tarts, macarons, brownies, cookies, bagels and croissants. She constantly experimented in the kitchen to offer one-of-a-kind pastries to Starkville customers.

She likens Proof to a European-style bakery with menu items recreated in her own way without having the same ingredients available overseas.

After a three-month hiatus because of construction outside the bakery, Manna reopened Proof with a new business model.

Instead of opening the storefront each day with display cases filled with pastries that may or may not sell, she takes orders online at proofbakeryms.com through the week and allows people to pick them up on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Alongside pre-ordered pastries, a range of items are also available for purchase by walk-in customers during those times.

She also bakes specialty and custom cakes through the week that are made to order for any occasion.

T.J. Manna's croissants in her kitchen at Proof Bakery on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Starkville, Miss.

“I don’t think anyone around here has my style, which makes me happy,” Manna said. “I wanted to set myself apart from everybody else.”

Croissants and cakes are Manna’s two favorite specialties, items that she loves baking and that customers have grown attached to.

“Everything that I make, it has to be really good, or I’m not going to sell it,” Manna said.

Manna also hosts “real pasta night” on the last Saturday of each month and allows people to book private pasta night events at the shop.

No matter what food she’s preparing, she selects natural rather than nutrient-stripped processed ingredients.

“It starts with me,” Manna said. “I don’t want to put things into my body that aren’t good.”

Proof Bakery has served sweet and savory baked treats since 2019.

Another aspect of that is supporting the Starkville community by purchasing ingredients locally and supporting other small businesses. They would do better to be on the same team and help each other rather than being competitive, Manna said.

At the end of the day, it’s all about her loyal customers that return week after week and the joy of baking.

“The baking, and for lack of a better term, and the love that I put into it — that’s why I do it," Manna said.