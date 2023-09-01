The Proms proves it doesn’t need star orchestras – plus the best of September’s classical concerts

Proms 2023, Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra, Royal Albert Hall

This Proms season has been the most lavish ever in some ways, with concerts held in far-flung parts of the UK and the range of music stretching to embrace Northern Soul and Bollywood.

Yet one complaint murmured in the Albert Hall foyers is that the variety of international orchestras isn’t as stellar as it once was – no Berlin or Vienna Philharmonic to raise the Proms to the level of Lucerne or Salzburg. However, having listened to the two most recent visiting orchestras, I can’t say I missed them. The Zurich Tonhalle was stunning in its unashamedly populist programme on Wednesday, and last night the Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra offered another reminder of what separates a great orchestra from a good one.

This was evident straight from the off in a piece where beauty of tone and finesse are not normally top of the listener’s expectations: the Little Threepenny Music, the suite Kurt Weill drew from his smash-hit 1928 music-theatre work The Threepenny Opera. I must admit my first response was: shouldn’t the trombone-playing Mack the Knife sound more suggestive and sinister? Where was the uproariousness and the sleaze? But, as the suite unfolded, the perfectly calibrated balance and the delicate reticence of the players under their chief conductor Vladimir Jurowski were a revelation. The radiance of the sound allowed the music’s craftsmanship to shine out, and revealed the nobility in a work not normally prized for that quality.

In the next piece, Thomas Adès’s Piano Concerto, the orchestra (now hugely enlarged) seemed to let its collective hair down. The winds and brass capered madly in the first movement, their rhythms crunching against the slightly different rhythms scampering through the fingers of soloist Kirill Gerstein. The impression of a machine skittering almost out of control was hugely enjoyable, as were the gleeful references to the barnstorming pianistic virtuosity of the Romantic age. The solemn tread of the slow movement, sounding like a funeral ritual of some alien race, laid a brief icy spell on the Albert Hall, quickly dispelled by the helter-skelter of the finale. Although Adès’s piece is intimidatingly brilliant, the relaxed yet super-alert performance made it seem almost friendly.

At the opposite pole to Adès’s allusiveness was the heart-on-sleeve sincerity of the final piece, Rachmaninov’s Third Symphony – but it wasn’t all plain sailing. There were moments when romantic fullness suddenly dropped away to leave a lonely clarinet hanging, and the finale felt like a restless search for something it could call home – surely a reflection of the Russian composer’s own unhappy exile in the US. All these surprising switchbacks and transitions were controlled by Jurowski with his customary elegance, and in a way which made them seem utterly convincing. Ivan Hewett

Listen to this Prom on BBC Sounds. The Proms continue until September 9 020 7070 4441 bbc.co.uk/proms

