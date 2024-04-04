How prominent car wash in Macon raises money for local community groups

Editor’s Note: This story is part of Living Local, a regular series featuring a look inside local businesses — the things they make, services they provide and their impact on the community.

Wes Cone remembers going to Fountain Car Wash, opened in 1972, in downtown Macon when he was a little boy to watch his mom’s car go through the wash.

Now he owns it, and is trying to use his position for good. He’ll aim to do that when his car wash holds its next fundraiser at the Gray Highway location on Saturday, which will benefit the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative.

“It’s a surreal feeling owning it now and looking at what we have done in the Macon community,” he said. “We did a major multi-million dollar renovation on it while preserving its history.”

The faith-based business is now called Big Peach Car Wash. It was co-founded by Cone along with Todd Rivers, Jeffery Mark Shepherd, Jon Michael Shepherd and Mike Conard, who have opened several locations and also purchased, remodeled and re-branded Cherry Blossom Express.

Big Peach Car Wash now has nine locations with eight of them in Middle Georgia. They just opened a location in Tallahassee, Florida, over the weekend.

Today, the business continues to be a pillar in the community, holding several fundraisers a year to give back to Middle Georgia organizations.

“We love the impact we leave on others’ lives. Whether it’s from an experience they had coming through the wash or from us giving back via our fundraising methods,” Cone said. “Not only do we raise funds for the organizations we do fundraising for, we provide awareness of these organizations to the community when doing so.”

“Often, people from these organizations are on site on fundraiser days letting the customers know that they’re the ones we’re supporting and directly giving knowledge of the services they provide to our communities as well,” he said.

Big Peach Car Wash recently raised $1,181 for Heart of Georgia Hospice and $881 for Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services, according to Cone.

Pictured from left, Todd Rivers, Wes Cone, Jeffery Mark Shepherd, Jon Michael Shepherd, and Mike Conard, owners of Big Peach Car Wash smile for a photo. The business continues to give back to the community through regular fundraisers and other events. Courtesy Big Peach Car Wash

Cone said faith plays a big role in how they decide to run their business.

“We’re a faith driven business. You’re going to see a cross up at every location,” he said. “You’re going to see scripture throughout our sites - it’s what we believe in and we’re proud of it.”

Big Peach Car Wash offers express car washes with monthly unlimited packages and customers also receive complimentary vacuums, carpet and rubber mat wash stations, microfiber towels, and window and all purpose cleaner to use.

Full-service car washes are still an option at the Hardeman Avenue location, which has been offered there since it opened in 1972.

The Hardeman Avene location also has an attached oil-change business where unlimited wash club members receive a discount.

Cone said the business thrives on not only offering stellar service but also being part of a bigger goal.

“Our business is unlike most other car wash brands - we’re not bottom line driven,” he said. “We care about providing premier customer service, a premier wash product and giving back to the local communities in which we serve.”

“The feeling of giving back and helping other people in need is what makes us thrive,” Cone added.

In October the car wash will hold a multi-wash fundraiser benefiting United for Pink.

Cone said they have poured their hearts and souls into reviving these Macon businesses and running an operation that allows them to give back.

“Look at what we’ve done - look at what we’re doing,” he said. “We’re able to reach massive amounts of people at a time.”

“And we’re going to make sure we use what God gave us and do some good with it,” Cone added.