How projects will tap these Southern Tier rivers to boost recreation, tourism in region

As unfolding spring brings warmer temperatures, many Southern Tier outdoor enthusiasts will take advantage of the network of waterways in the region for paddling and fishing.

Others enjoy walking alongside those waters observing bald eagles, beavers and other wildlife.

A pair of projects currently in the works are designed to tap into the popularity of two major Southern Tier waterways — the Susquehanna and Chemung rivers — to help promote conservation, tourism and economic development.

The New York Susquehanna Basin Water Trail is a planned 190-mile paddling trail stretching along the two rivers from Cooperstown to Corning.

The Chemung River Greenway is a planned multi-use trail that would parallel the river from Corning to Elmira.

Water Trail aims to paddle into economic, recreation boom

The Susquehanna River has its headwaters at Otsego Lake in Cooperstown and flows 444 miles through parts of three states to Chesapeake Bay, but the New York Susquehanna Basin Water Trail will focus on the stretch that flows from New York into Pennsylvania, just west of Nichols.

The Chemung River is much shorter. It starts just west of Corning at the confluence of the Tioga and Cohocton rivers, and flows a little over 40 miles before it turns south into Pennsylvania west of Sayre, and connects with the Susquehanna River in northern Bradford County.

Both rivers are popular with paddlers and anglers, and the new initiative is designed to tap into that interest through a series of paddle segments from multiple access points.

"We have gorgeous waterways in our area that are underutilized," said Judi Hess, executive director of Visit Binghamton, part of a coalition of regional tourism organizations leading the project.

"Part of the project is making visitors more aware of the level of paddling and the quality of it," Hess said. "We want everyone to get the best experience they can."

Improving and promoting recreational opportunities also means a boost for tourism and businesses that cater to outdoor enthusiasts and other visitors.

"In 2023 Steuben County experienced a 62% increase in visitor spending in outdoor recreation over 2022," said Kevin Peterson, president of Explore Steuben. "As the continued interest in outdoor recreation activities by both residents and visitors continues to grow, Explore Steuben sees the value in the promotion, education, and development of projects like the New York Susquehanna Basin Water Trail."

Study to explore potential greenway trail from Elmira to Corning

Several popular walking trails already follow along waterways in the Southern Tier, including the Lackawanna Rail Trail along the Chemung River between Elmira and Wellsburg, and the Catharine Valley Trail that parallels Catharine Creek from Horseheads to Watkins Glen.

With the help of a $50,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant, Corning-based Three Rivers Development Corp. is looking at creating the Chemung River Greenway, which would follow along the river from Corning to Elmira.

The grant will partially fund a study to evaluate the feasibility of a 20-mile, community-supported, multi-usetrail between the cities for walking, biking, and other activities. That study is expected to be completed this fall.

People are indicating they want to see more outdoor recreation opportunities, said Three Rivers President Kamala Keeley.

"We see the Chemung River Greenway as an opportunity to generate small scale economic development along the corridor and enhance overall quality of life," Keeley said.

There are also plans to make the greenway more than just a walking/biking trail.

"We are hoping to work in scenic river overlooks and educational kiosks into the trail as part of the project," said Elizabeth Zilinski, executive director of Friends of the Chemung River Watershed. "We also suggested tapping local artists to add community art installations along the trail, as this has reduced graffiti where it's been done locally."

Where the trail projects go from here

The New York Susquehanna Basin Water Trail project kicked off in 2022, when National Park Service representatives met with local stakeholders for a series of visioning workshops.

The project was awarded to 2k Design of Clifton Park, which will assess marketing opportunities and determine how to build awareness.

The trail is expected to launch in 2025, in conjunction with the General Clinton Canoe Regatta, which attracts hundreds of paddlers who race the Susquehanna River from Cooperstown to Bainbridge every Memorial Day weekend.

"Our goal with this initiative is to create a seamless paddling experience across this water trail that is safe, fun, and accessible," said Zilinski, whose Chemung River Friends organization is also one of the stakeholders in the paddling trail initiative.

While the paddling trail will highlight and promote existing resources, the Chemung River Greenway is starting from scratch, and it will likely be 10 to 20 years before the project is fully developed, Keeley said.

"Because of the 20-mile length of the trail, we won’t have a singular option like an old railroad bed. Instead we’ll most likely need to develop the trail in segments of varying lengths based on access and funding," she said.

Ultimately, Keeley hopes the greenway can connect with the existing network of trails.

Trail proponents are holding a series of informational workshops on the project, and also offer an online community survey at soflx.com/chemung-river-greenway.

Great expectations for Southern Tier recreation

Businesses that focus on the rivers, such as Enchanted Gardens Canoe Rental in Harpursville, are looking forward to an acceleration of interest in the waterways that has been steadily building for decades.

"The river revival started in the early '90s when inexpensive kayaks became available and the Susquehanna River was rediscovered," said Enchanted Gardens co-owner Steve Johnson.

"The DEC started locating boat ramps, mostly near bridges to increase the use for local residents," Johnson said. "We bought a canoe trailer and four canoes in 1994 and a large percentage of clients were from out of town or had second homes."

The Broome County-based Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club has also been involved in the planning of the new paddling trail.

Longtime club member Rick Shumaker, who hopes the focus will be more on the natural environment than the "built" environment, said the trail can offer many benefits.

"Environmental awareness leading to a more informed electorate who will vote for clean water, and a healthy way to stay physically and mentally fit," Shumaker said. "Learn and know more about the fun of canoeing and kayaking and why we always wear a life jacket. (There are) dozens and dozens of more good reasons, including joining a local paddling club for education, camaraderie and safety."

