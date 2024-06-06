Progressive Women to expand Juneteenth activities

Jun. 6—Juneteenth festivities are expanding this year in Huntsville. For decades the Progressive Women Association of Huntsville (PWA) has organized the annual Juneteenth Parade, but planners are rolling out several new initiatives to engage more of the community.

Juneteenth festivities are set to start with parade lineup at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 15, beside the MLK Cultural Center at 310 MLK Drive. The program will immediately follow the parade, and the barbecue cook-off will begin at 10 a.m.

This year's theme of, "Family, Freedom, and the Future," aims to put a focus on the connected collective journey of Blacks in the community from back then to tomorrow.

"We've tried to coordinate more activities to get more people involved," said Jennifer Harrison, President of PWA.

Harrison said the group will add a flag football competition, cake baking contest, along with its usual Juneteenth Queen and King pageant, the barbecue cook-off (sponsored by E&M Productions), and free sno-cones.

"We do our best to keep things free on this day," said Harrison. "We're also proud to continue our long tradition of educating and registering our community to vote on Juneteenth, because that's what will keep us free."

Local non-profits and civic organizations will be onsite to share election information, as well as information on other community services and resources.

Juneteenth honors the the date when Texas' slaves were read the Emancipation Proclamation, and liberated, the last Blacks to be released from bondage. Local commemoration has continued regularly since June 19, 1865.

According to Sam Houston State University's East Texas History database, Huntsville's Juneteenth ceremony was organized and in-spirited by former slave Jane Ward. Under her leadership, Juneteenth festivities moved to their present location at Emancipation Park in 1915.

The park was officially bought and donated as such after another freedman, Dave Williams, started a band to raise money for the down payment.

Local white businessman RA Josey assisted Williams and the Black community in finalizing the land purchase in 1933, the same year as Ward's death.

"My grandfather was in that band playing the bass drum," said Rosalynn Kelly.

Harrison was enthusiastic about this year's festivities, especially with the national mood being so divided.

"Juneteenth is an important holiday and is symbolic of the achievement of African Americans, and a moment for us to reflect on our freedom," said Harrison.

The event will also have a program honoring Huntsville ISD coaches, and area little league coaches and founders. Juanita Hall will keynote the program, and a performance by Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church's Divine in Motion praise dancers.

Kelly, a former leader and founding member of PWA, recalled when the organization was handed the parade in the 80's.

"We were entering a float in the parade as a group, and before long the people who had been in charge handed us the reins that same year, and said run with it," said Kelly. "This ended up being our baby, and we love it."

According to PWA members, the local Juneteenth Parade was initially the brainchild of Jane Ward, and continued by the dedicated service of Goree McGlaughlin. Over time, the parade has become the major event the group supervises each year.

Since 1982, PWA has gathered women from many walks throughout Walker County to network, raise scholarships, and help community members in their times of need.

"You live in a community and you just don't know what's going on, so PWA helped spread the word in our neighborhoods," said Kelly. "We were on the move, trying to make things better."

PWA was established as a community service organization, with membership coming from nearly every Black church in the county.

Harrison, resurrecting the words of Poncho Roberts, said Juneteenth is about, "togetherness."

"Being together as one, is worth all the work," said Harrison. "It's a passion of ours to never let Juneteenth go unnoticed."

For more information, contact Jennifer Harrison at (936) 581-7476.