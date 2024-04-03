Program on pollinators set for Monday

Apr. 3—Did you know that providing a pollinator-friendly habitat can be as simple as growing two pots of the right types of native plants for food?

On Monday, Master Gardeners Marian Cable and Carol Reed will lead a program titled "Pollinator Pathways" at 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road. The program began in 2017 in Connecticut and New York and is spreading across the country. It focuses on establishing pollinator-friendly habitat and food sources for birds, such as hummingbirds; insects, such as bees; butterflies and other pollinating insects and wildlife along a series of continuous corridors. This increases the likelihood that pollinators are able to find the food and shelter they need to survive within their foraging ranges.

Learning about the types of plants and landscape as well as other ways to support pollinators will be the focus of the evening.

The meeting is provided by Kokomo Area Creation Care that focuses on ways to be better stewards of the Earth by using resources wisely for future generations to enjoy. The program is open to all, and fellowship and light refreshments will be available at 6:45 p.m.